Portsmouth 2nds (purple) v Fareham 4ths. Picture by Alan Duffy.

A depleted squad, reduced in numbers due to illness, travelled to second-placed Hamble unbeaten in six games.

But a slow start enabled Hamble to get the better of the first half, where eventually their pressure paid off for what proved the only goal.

Portsmouth dominated the second half, with some excellent skill from Ian Cheshire and Chris Bollom down the right hand side, matched by Jeremy Bulled and man of the match Chris Butler down the left.

Owen Barnes showed off his close control and became increasingly influential, but the visitors couldn’t find an equaliser.

Portsmouth 2nds took the lead against Fareham 4ths through a Will Duffy tap in on four minutes.

But over confidence was to get the better of them, with Fareham hitting back to take the lead with virtually identical goals - a two on one with goalkeeper Ed Smyth.

Portsmouth 3rds ensured Southampton 3rds remained rooted to the foot of the Division 5 South table with a 2-0 victory.

Portsmouth 3rds (purple) v Southampton 3rds. Picture by Alan Duffy.

With clear cut chances difficult to come by at either end, the first half ended goalless.

Portsmouth stepped up a gear after the restart and pressure finally told when a flowing move was finished off at the back post by Alfie Hall.

Southampton were denied a leveller by a Portsmouth defence led by a dominant performance from man of the match Adam Harley.

With 12 minutes remaining, Jamie Moore finally converted one of Portsmouth’s many penalty corners.

There was an anti-climatic ending to Portsmouth 5ths’ Division 2 Solent title-winning campaign.

Taking on Basingstoke 5ths in their final game, and aiming to complete an unbeaten league campaign, they were beaten 3-1.

Portsmouth trailed early, off a short corner that some players felt was unfairly awarded.

visitors' frustrations grew as Portsmouth were denied a penalty stroke for a foot on the line, before the hosts doubled their lead.

Portsmouth hit back through Bill Gray, converting a short corner, but Basingstoke added a late third.

Captain George Gale said: ‘We did not play well and didn't deserve to win. Our hangovers from the night before mixed with the early game meant we were up against it before we even started.

‘It hurts to lose in the way we did today, more so as it's the last game of the season for us and we were so close to going unbeaten.

‘All of the above being said, the 5ths have had a great season and won the league at a canter. I'm proud of the boys, who worked hard all year for the result.