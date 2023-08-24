Prasad and Kumar star as Kerala hand Rowner a Hampshire Cricket League hammering

Ephraim Royle hit a Hampshire League best 86 not out for Gosport Borough 3rds against Fareham & Crofton 3rds.

Batting at No 6, Prasad thumped 102 off just 43 balls with 14 fours and five sixes as the Portsmouth-based visitors amassed 256 all out.

Kumar than claimed a HL best 6-10 as Rowner were shot out for just 30 to lose the Division 5 South East fixture by a mammoth 226 runs.

Lalu Antony backed with 3-9 as no Rowner batter reached double figures - opener Harry Cox (8) his side’s top scorer. Desron Spring (7) and extras (5) were the next highest.

Aaron Pinder (4-17 off two overs) had claimed late wickets when Kerala were bowled out, including that of centurion Prasad.

Challengers Gosport clinched promotion with victory over their nearest rivals. With only the top two going up, the second-placed side defeated third-placed Hambledon 3rds by 28 runs at Privett Park.

Batting at No 7, Firoz Mamode (41) top scored for Challengers as they posted 206 (Ben Reilly 3-14, Elliott Jenkins 3-40) after being 159-7.

Satheesh John (3-31) reduced the Dons to 42-3, including dismissing Lewis Le Clercq first ball.

Reilly (43) and Toby Restall (35) top scored but Shijo Jose (3-22) and Mahmad Kashmani (3-27) followed John in bagging three wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 178.

Teenager Ephraim Royle hit his highest HL score as Gosport 3rds defeated their Fareham & Crofton counterparts at Bath Lane.

Batting at No 3, he struck an unbeaten 86 as Borough posted 218-9 off their 40 overs after being inserted.

Skipper Robert Wood (47) was next highest at the top of the order, while Simon Gough claimed 4-19 off eight overs.

Muhammad Ali (3-19) was instrumental in Fareham nosediving to 113 all out to lose by 105 runs.

He bowled Fareham’s No 4, 5 and 6 - who scored just three runs between them - while Spencer Bosworth (2-33) dismissed two of the hosts’ top three.

Not one of the 10 Fareham wickets to fall was due to a catch in the field - two were caught and bowled - while Royle completed a fine afternoon’s work by running out two home batters.

Portsmouth Community edged a low-scoring thriller at Cockleshell Gardens.

Dismissed for 112 by Hayling 2nds, they still ended up winning by five runs.

Electing to bat, Community lost quick wickets with Hayling opener Billy Younghusband taking 3-27.

However, a 67-run partnership between debutant Rob Atkins (26) and Dave Steadman (31) allowed them to reach three figures.

Hayling looked capable of chasing their small target down all the time that opener Dan Mills was at the crease.

His score of 31 was the only one in double figures in the entire innings - extras (32) being the highest scorer.

Once Mills was caught, one of three wickets for Steadman, capping a fine all-round performance, Hayling lost wickets at regular intervals.

With two overs to go, seven runs needed and one wicket left, the game was still in the balance. But captain John Creamer trapped last man Chris Hayward leg before.

In their penultimate game of the campaign, Purbrook 3rds claimed their first win - beating a Railway Triangle side who are relegated alongside them.

Opener George Hamson (49), Roy Marsh (44 not out), James Harradine (29) and Jack Taylor (26 not out) helped Purbrook post 212-7.