Priory bowlers Hibberd and Bloy facing busy time in county finals

Andy Hibberd. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The first final was between the Priory trio of Andy Hibberd, Roly Bloy and Adrian Snook, who took on Alexandra’s Jamie Cooke, Paul Lawrence and Steve Feilder, writes DAVE WILDMAN.

It was a tight game throughout, with Priory holding a one-shot lead after 13 ends.

The Priory trio then picked up four shots on the next three ends to hold a five-shot lead with two ends to play.

They kept control of those ends to keep Alex’s gains to just three shots to run out winners by just two.

The second final was between the Rowner threesome of Graeme Coles, Chris Hay and Barry Stafford, who faced Leigh Park’s Peter Rennie and Jim and Jamie Ward.

The Rowner triple got to grip with the green in the early ends to take an 8-1 lead after four ends.

Leigh Park fought back over the next three ends to reduce the deficit to two shots, but then Rowner picked up seven shots over the next four to lead by eight. They eventually won by seven shots.

The Fours Area Finals were held at Northern Parade and there was a bit of déjà vu as the bowlers in the Alex and Priory Triples had made it to these matches as well.

As in the Triples, there were tight encounters.

The first final was between Priory’s Andy Hibberd, Mike Elliott, Roly Bloy and Adrian Snook, who took on Fareham’s Brian Shakespeare, Allan Leppard, Cyril Friend and Charlie Bailey.

Priory picked up a four on the first end but Fareham responded with a three on the fifth, from which point it was nip and tuck until the 13th where Priory held a one-shot lead.

They then picked up a three on the 14th, meaning Fareham had to get a four on the last to tie the game – but they could only manage a single.

Winning the game meant that Andy Hibberd and Roly Bloy would have busy weekends as they had also qualified for the Pairs earlier in the month.

The second final was between Alexandra’s Jamie Cooke, Neil Scutt, Paul Lawrence and Steve Feilder, who faced Leigh Park’s Bob Docker, Peter Robinson, Nathan Hanley and Lewis Voysey.

The match was similarly tight, with the Park quartet leading by one after nine ends. Alex then picked up a three on the 10th which seemed to spur the Park boys as they then picked up nine over the next four ends to lead by seven with only one end to play, eventually winning by five.

Portsmouth & District League

Another two positive Covid tests put paid to a further two league games - a stark reminder that we all need to be aware that things are not back to normal!

City Divisions

In Division A, with leaders Priory’s game postponed, Vospers had the chance to close the gap on them when they travelled to Milton Park. But they failed to do so as, despite winning on two rinks, the 17-shot win by Dave Brown’s rink saw Milton triumph by seven.

Naismith travelled to Gas Social and returned home with 10 points after an 11-shot success thanks to rink wins from Kelvin Chandler and Howard Davis.

Division B leaders Waverley just got the better of Portsmouth Water by four shots at their Lowcay Road home.

This was due to the fact that the eight-shot win by Matt Marchant’s rink was negated by the eight-shot loss inflicted by Mick Edney’s rink. That meant they had to rely on the four-shot win on Ollie Mew’s rink, which was only due to the five they picked up late on.

Second-placed Alexandra recorded a 22-shot, all rink home triumph over Pembroke Gardens, helped by a 12-shot win on Don Lilley’s rink.

Cosham Park and Star& Crescent fought out a tight affair which went down to the last few ends. Star finally won by two shots in a game where there was only one winning rink with the others tied.

The Cosham rinks each won their last end, but not by quite enough!

Havant & Waterlooville

The top two clubs both won with full points, leaving leaders Leigh Park still 14 points clear.

They recorded a 37-shot home win over bottom club Emsworth, whilst Cowplain again made full use of their carpet to trounce Hayling Island by 43 shots.

The other match between Denmead and Waterlooville was postponed due to Covid.

Gosport & Fareham

Leaders Rowner extended their advantage to 18 points with a 22-shot, all rink victory at an experimental Fareham side.