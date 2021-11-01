Puffins continue storming start to the season –Portsmouth Table Tennis League round-up

Dave Woodacre, left, and Richard Billings both won three games as Soberton A beat Emsworth Eagles in the Portsmouth Table Tennis League

A fourth successive win - a 10-0 whitewashing of Portsmouth Cobalt - left them with a sets advantage of 38-2.

Ricky Hensman, Mike James and Brian Greenwood were all unbeaten in their latest success.

Phoenix Saturn dented Avenue Puffins’ hopes with an impressive 8-2 victory as Paul Russell and Richard Stone collected superb hat tricks. Tony Dummer won the only singles rubber for Dodos, beating Jordi Wiesner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Red are second after defeating Cowplain Yellow 6-4 with Thomas Poynter and Billy Blades unbeaten.

Knowle Tenacity thumped Phoenix Perseus 10-0 to go fourth as John Cooper, Tony Emberson and Dave McIntosh scored trebles.

Emsworth Oysters are rooted to the bottom after a 9-1 reverse v Soberton B with three each from Chris Langdale and Tony Nelson.

Top flight leaders Generation Platinum thrashed Knowle Valiant 9-1 with trebles from Adam Hyde and Mike Cooksley.

There was a singles upset as Ray Jarratt played superbly to end Tom Chamberlain’s unbeaten record.

Cowplain Cocktails are in the mix for honours and caned strugglers Cowplain Alexandra with triples for Roger Winkworth and John Taylor. Chris Bone and Chris Corner responded with close wins over Kevin Muldowney.

Title favourites Portsmouth Purple thrashed Phoenix Satellites 9-1 with maximums by Kane Beale and handy reserve Thomas Poynter.

Soberton A won 9-1 at home to Emsworth Eagles with hat tricks for Richard Billings and Dave Woodacre. Steve Long replied against Pete Woodacre.

Knowle Rovers beat Generation Rhodium 6-4 despite a Mike Rhodes treble. Rovers won thanks to Kevin Smith (2), Trevor Farrow (2) and Alan Baldwin.

Generation Gold beat Cowplain Emerald 9-1 in Division 3 with trebles from Julien Sheldon and William Jayne and Georgios Patrikis double.

Cowplain Magenta whitewashed Cowplain Crimson with their formation of Mike Lee, Bob Shaw and Fred Dowding.

Emsworth Cygnets won 9-1 against Water Black thanks to Samuel Yu (3), Matt Dennison (3) and Amy Jones (2).

Soberton C v Emswoth Pirates finished all square with Roy Munday undefeated for Soberton against their two-man opposition of Dwynwen and Richard Stephen.

Eric Palacz was man of the match with a hat-trick for Portsmouth Azure in their draw with Phoenix Jupiter, while Gilbert and Richard Hodgson replied with braces.