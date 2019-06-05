Purbrook Ladies 5 race set for a spectacular show after stunning charge for entries

Have your say

The popular Purbrook Ladies 5 race returns on Sunday.

It is always a big event on the calendar with entries this year snapped up in just an incredible 13 hours after going on sale.

Runners set off out on the five-mile loop from Purbrook Heath in 2018. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

Portsmouth Joggers Club host the race with directors Naouele McHugh and Rachel Thomas assisted by their team of volunteers.

The event starts at 10am just down from the headquarters at Purbrook Cricket Pavilion, Purbrook Heath Road, Waterlooville, PO7 5RU.

It’s a lovely undulating five-mile course around the quiet country lanes from Purbrook Heath.

Category and club prizes will be awarded.

Sarah Kingston won the race in 2018 with a good time of 30min 12sec.

The Southampton athlete was in brilliant form to take the prize.

City of Portsmouth had three out of the top five in 2018 with Emma Jolley second (30.13), Emma Montiel third (31.24) and Sian Hawkes fifth (34.56).

In the build up many of the entrants have been joining with the organisers for training runs around the course on Wednesday nights.

On race day there will be a good turnout from the host club as well as lots of representatives from Fareham Crusaders, Gosport Road Runners, Stubbington Green Runners, Victory, Baffins Fitclub, Hatch Warren and many more.

It’s always a very supportive, encouraging atmosphere and is a great race for experienced runners through to beginners who are looking to complete the distance for the first time.