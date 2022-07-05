After Portsmouth 4ths had been bowled out for 135, Sole continued his stellar form by smacking an unbeaten 96 as Purbrook 3rds eased to a six-wicket victory at Farlington.

Liam Mengham’s 21 was the next highest score as Purbrook remained second in the Division 6 South East table behind 100 per cent table-toppers Portsmouth Community.

Sole has now scored 463 league runs - 127 more than the next highest total in the division, by Portsmouth & Southsea teen Felix Stanley. And Sole has only batted six times compared to Stanley’s nine!

Portsmouth batter Liam Saville is bowled by Purbrook's Daniel Porton. Picture by Alex Shute.

Sole’s league scores in 2022 have been 84 not out, 88 not out, 62, 104 not out, 29 and now 96 not out - equalling a Bradmanesque average of 231.5. Compare that form to 2021, where Sole mustered just 11 runs in four league innings (with a top score of 9).

Matthew Porton (3-16) and Daniel Porton (1-19) had opened the bowling for Purbrook, with the latter also running out opener Steven Hendry, who top scored with 37. No 8 Adam Edwards was next highest with 22 before he, too, was run out by Daniel Porton.

Dan Broome held his nerve as Waterlooville 3rds claimed a tense one-run victory over Denmead.

Purbrook bowler Daniel Porton celebrates taking a Portsmouth wicket. Photo by Alex Shute

Requiring 203 for victory, Matt Betteridge took Denmead’s score to 2001 by hitting the fourth ball of Broome’s final over to the boundary.

However, he was bowled from the next delivery with Maxine Bailey unable to score off the final ball.

Skipper Paul Charlton (57), Josh Woodfield (37) and Barry Warburton (36) had put Denmead in with a chance of victory.

Ville had slipped to 129-7 before Daniel Birch, coming in at No 9, struck 55 off 32 balls with nine fours and a six to raise the total to 202-9 (Brian Marsh 5-38). Opener Stan Reynolds (38) was the next highest scorer.

Purbrook bowler Daniel Porton. Photo by Alex Shute

Richard Stephens impressed with bat and ball as Petersfield 2nds romped to victory against Hayling Island 3rds.

Stephens took 2-13 off eight overs as Hayling were rushed out for 119 (Phil Stride 40, Steve Gibson 3-20).

He then struck an unbeaten 55 off 52 balls, with 11 fours, as Petersfield chased down their target in 22 overs.