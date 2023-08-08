Railway Triangle CC openers Zoe and Rosie both hit centuries in stunning 248-run Hampshire Women’s League stand

Railway Triangle centurions Zoe Stride, left, and Rosie Davis

Stride ended on 113 not out and Davis 100 not out as Portsmouth-based Triangle rattled up a stunning 248-0 off 35 overs against Odiham & Greywell 2nds at Drayton Park.

Davis was dropped twice while in the 90s and scrambled a single off the last ball of the innings to reach three figures.

In reply, Odiham were bowled out for 136 to give Triangle a double, the only league matches they have won in 2023.

Stride faced 99 balls and hit 15 fours, while Davis struck six fours in a 122-ball stay at the crease.

Stride then took 2-18 with the ball, with Laura Ineson (2-29) and Louise Langton (2-33) also among the wickets.

Triangle’s score was in total contrast to their previous completed league match at the beginning of July. Then they were bowled out for just 32 by Division 2 leaders Cove – and 21 of those runs were extras!