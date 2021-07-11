Dan Wallis was joint top scorer for Portsmouth against Andover before the match was abandoned. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130719-26)

In a match reduced to 36 overs due to the morning downpours, Portsmouth were restricted to 131-9 by the side bottom of the SPL second tier.

Andover were then racing along on 66-1 in the 17th over before another cloudburst called proceedings to a halt.

It was only Portsmouth’s second cancellation/abandonment in 11 games - the joint-lowest in their division and three fewer than second-placed Calmore Sports.

Only four players reached double figures for Portsmouth, with opener Ben Duggan and middle order bat Dan Wallis joint top scorers with 25.

Elsewhere in the division, Sarisbury were able to beat both the weather and opponents Rowledge.

But despite a third win in nine completed matches, they remain in the second relegation place - though only now 0.1 of a point adrift of St Cross 2nds.

Chris Sanders and Max Martin set up Sarisbury’s victory by reducing Rowledge to 3-3 after the hosts had been asked to bat.

Sanders (3-4 in seven overs) dismissed openers Jontie Sebborn and Max Whitney while Martin bowled Jake Wish for a duck.

Sam Hill (3-19) and Phil Jewell (2-17) claimed cheap wickets as Rowledge were bowled out for 92 in the 32nd over - No 9 Ethan Martin (18) top scoring.

In reply, Will Bolton fell early but No 3 Jack Lovett struck a run-a-ball undefeated 49, sharing a 72-run stand for the second wicket with Elliot Smith (22) as Sarisbury recorded a seven-wicket victory.