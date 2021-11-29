Rampant Gosport & Fareham run in nine tries as they ease to Ellingham & Ringwood victory

Gosport & Fareham ran in nine tries in their thumping win at Ellingham & Ringwood. Picture: Tommy McMillan

On the back of a week break from league action, Gosport ran in a remarkable nine tries to record a thumping 61-12 triumph on the road.

Mark Pollard's second-placed side, who have now won eight of their opening nine Hampshire Premier matches, actually conceded an early try to fall 5-0 behind.

However, Calum Allardice and Ash Wakefield stepped up to claim hat-tricks while Toby Woodford, Dominic Philo and Iain Grice also got in on the try-scoring act.

Gosport's latest league win leaves them just two points off table-topping Havant 2s, who sit at the summit with a perfect record of nine wins from nine, and who beat Pollard's men when they met earlier this season.

‘It’s nice to know that coming off a week off, giving the lads an opportunity to have a bit of downtime and relax, we come straight back at it and resume where we left off,’ said head coach Pollard.

‘It was nine tries and two hat-tricks as well (against Ellingham & Ringwood). There were hat-tricks from Ash Wakefield and Calum Allardice. Even then there was some great finishing from some of the other players as well.

‘I was reasonably content with the way we went about our performance, we can always be a little bit upset when we conceded two tries, but they got a breakaway and a couple of missed tackles and they scored a try - sometimes that’s what can happen.

‘The boys are aware that there are work-ons and takeaways from every single game and we’ll go back to training and work on those ready for Saturday.’

But Pollard stressed his squad won't be getting preoccupied with their battle with Havant at the top of the table.

Instead, the Gosport head coach insisted the focus remains on the next match ahead, which is a return to Gosport Park as they welcome fifth-placed Alresford on Saturday.

Pollard added: ‘I think, for us, we’re completely focused on week in, week out stuff, that’s all we can do.