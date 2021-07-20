Gareth Ransley was dismissed one short of his century for Havant 3rds. Picture: Paul Jacobs

He was in sight of his first ton since 2014 when he was bowled by Tim Rolfe for 99.

Havant rattled up 258-5 at Hayling Park against a team who only had nine players - and two of them, Steve and James Cocks, had been ‘loaned’ to them by Havant in order to ensure the game went ahead.

The visitors were then skittled for just 34.

It was only the third time in 11 matches that Old Netley had actually played, having lost four games to bad weather and also failing to raise a side on four other occasions.

Havant, who only fielded 10 players themselves, won the toss and elected to bat.

Ollie Perkins (3) was out in the second over, caught off the bowling of Alison Burgess (3-28).

Himanshu Chandra (25) followed soon after - bowled by Burgess to leave Havant 42-2.

Gareth Ransley came to the crease to join his brother Andrew and the Havant innings really got going.

The pair shared a 192-run stand for the third wicket before Andrew was caught and bowled by Steve Cocks for 70.

In reply, Jake Nicholas (1-9) struck in the third over and wickets tumbled regularly thereafter with only opener Steve Lowe (15) reaching double figures.

Danielle Ransley (2-3), Nick Bennet (2-9) and Tom Rait (2-9) also picked up cheap wickets as Old Netley’s ninth - and last - wicket fell in the 15th over.

Nimal Valsan struck an undefeated century as Kerala 2nds inflicted a first defeat of the season on table-topping Portsmouth 3rds.

Valsan smashed 11 fours and six sixes on his way to 117 not out as Kerala posted 258-8 at St Johns after winning the toss.

It was Valsan’s fourth HL ton, with his career best remaining the remarkable 213 he smashed against Portchester in 2015, an innings that included 23 fours and five sixes. Three weeks later he struck 154 not out against Southampton Travellers, with 17 fours and five maximums.

Jithin John (58 not out) gave Valsan good support with Joe Eales (3-38) and Billy Eales (2-52) among the wickets.

Portsmouth needed a strong start in reply, but didn’t get it as Pradheesh Panamchickal (3-27) removed opener Richard Walker (0) and No 3 Matt Chapman (4)

Joe Eales (6) and Arnold Griffiths (2) didn’t last long either, with No 7 Simon Jones (47) the only Portsmouth batsman to offer huge resistance.

James Boorah (18 not out) and skipper Simon Boorah (15 not out) shared a late stand but Portsmouth closed 115 runs adrift on 143-8.

Fareham & Crofton 3rds leapt into the second automatic promotion place after thrashing Solent Rangers 2nds.

Sam Lindsay (5-16) and Martin Greenwood (2-22) were to the fore as five of Solent’s top seven batsmen registered ducks.

Opener Lithin Jose (35) and No 8 Vineeth Thomas (24) top scored as Solent were dismissed for 94.