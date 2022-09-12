Rebels pip Pivotals on points difference to win Netball in the Community end of season festival
Rebels pipped Portsmouth Pivotals to win the Netball in the Community end of season festival.
An exciting match between the two unbeaten teams couldn’t separate them, ending in a 5-5 draw, so it came down to goal difference with Rebels taking home the winners’ medals.
It was an improvement for Pivotals, who missed out on a medal in 2021 when they finished third.
Eight teams from across Hampshire competed at the festival held at Portsmouth High School.
Lols mid courter Anna Webb took home the ‘Best & Fairest Player of the Festival’ award, as voted for by the volunteers.
Organiser Debbie Laycock said: ‘We cannot organise these events without the support and generosity of our volunteers and umpires. We are always grateful for their help.’
A total of £294 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support through a raffle, black out competition and cake sale. Teams bought flasks of coffee and tea to have their own Macmillan Coffee morning to support the charity.
Laycock added: ‘There was a moment in the week where we weren’t sure we would go ahead, but I am glad we did. The minute’s silence was impeccably observed, as you would expect, and it was important that we all came together.
‘It was a lovely atmosphere with plenty of support for each other and we were appreciative of some positive feedback.’
Havant Hoops impressed throughout, securing wins against The Lols, BlueBirds and Petersfield Pearls before an exciting game against Ravens Thistles, from Eastleigh, which they won by a single goal.
Back to Netball sides BlueBirds, based at Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth, and Petersfield Pearls improved as the festival went on. BlueBirds won the encounter between the two sides 8-3.
Final Placings: 1st Rebels, 2nd Portsmouth Pivotals, 3rd Lionesses, 4th Havant Hoops, 5th Ravens Thistles, 6th BlueBirds, 7th Petersfield Pearls, 8th The Lols.