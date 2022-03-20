RECAP as Portsmouth favourite Michael McKinson cruises to unanimous win on US bow
Portsmouth favourite Mikey McKinson makes his US bow tonight against Chicago’s Alex Martin.
Follow us as we bring live updates from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, in association with PMC Construction & Development.
LIVE: McKinson v Martin
Last updated: Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 04:57
On what’s next...
‘I’ve been dieting since November - now I want some cheap, dirty food! I want some bread - give me some bread!’
McKinson on making friends Stateside
People were saying who’s this McKinson with two knockouts? Ortiz Jr will walk through him in a few rounds.
But I think this week I won people over, maybe not with the performance but the way I conducted myself
On returning to the States
I’d love to come back, I’d love to fight in Vegas - that’s on my bucket list.
Pretty pleased
Just had a brief chat with McKinson who was pretty content all things considered. Knew Martin’s style didn’t make for a crowdpleasing contest but got the W which he was satisfied with.
Official scorecards
The judges had it 99-91, 98-92, 97-93 all for McKinson
Back again
Some rather officious press bod stopping us from getting into the dressing room, like we have for every other fight in Mikey’s career. So a wait to the press conference for quotes.
Just nipping to the dressing for reaction - will update on my return
The judges have it unanimously for Mikey who wins on his Stateside bow!
McKinson doing press now
He said: I could have gone home earlier this week.
‘Ortiz pulled out then they said Salgado them 6ft 4in Ivan Kanzic then it was Rocha then it was Perez then it was Rincon - I said yes to all of them.
‘In the end it was Martin or go home.
‘Good fighters don’t moan - they get it down.
‘I’d fight anyone, I’m a real man.
Now a jab
The right jab pops back Martin’s head with Mikey still on the front foot.