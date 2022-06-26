Remarkable stand between century-maker Angus Southon and Jeremy Bulled boost Fareham & Crofton  – Hampshire League County Division 1 round-up

Jeremy Bulled fell just one short of a Fareham & Crofton century against Bramshaw. Picture: Keith Woodland

The pair came together at 83-6 and put on 122 for the seventh wicket in the County Division 1 fixture at Bath Lane.

No 8 Southon struck 101 - his maiden league century - while former Havant stalwart Bulled was dismissed just one short of what would have been only his second league hundred.

Thanks to them, F & C reached 263 before bowing Bramshaw out for 207.

Both of the hosts’ batting heroes are dual sportsmen.

Southon has recently signed a new deal with London Scottish, who finished bottom of the 2021/22 Championship - the second tier of English club rugby - after injuries prevented him from making a real impact in his first season at the club.

As for Bulled, he was still playing hockey last season for Portsmouth.

Southon’s only other century for F & C was in a friendly against Compton & Chandlers Ford last year, while his previous league highest was 82.

Bulled’s only league hundred remains the 114 he compiled for Havant against St Cross in a Southern Premier League top flight fixture six years ago.

Bulled didn’t hang around, hitting 14 fours in his 119-ball knock. But he was upstaged by Southon - whose younger brother Ollie was also playing for F & C in the game - who belted five sixes and 12 fours in his 86-ball innings.

Southon took 21 runs off the 44th over - bowled by Zane D’Monte (1-70 off six overs) with two sixes and two fours. He went from 93 to 99 by belting another six off the second ball of the 47th over, completing his century with a single off the next delivery. He was then dismissed off the second ball of the 49th over.

Opener Ryan Fitsell (10) was the only other F & C batter in double figures.

In reply, after a short rain stoppage, Bramshaw were given a revised target of 257 off 50 overs.

Their reply was dominated by skipper Tom Arnold, who is now in sight of 1,000 runs for the season already after hitting his second league ton of 2022.

The opener’s last four league scores have been 99, 80, 55 and 107 after his century helped Bramshaw reach 207 all out. No-one else in his side scored more than 22.

Arnold has now compiled a staggering 968 runs in 15 innings in league, cup and friendly games this year.

Ollie Southon (3-21), Dan Reader (3-49) and Luke Gould (3-55) were among the wickets as F & C claimed their fourth league win.

Portsmouth remain rooted to the foot of the County Division 1 table after letting second-placed Parley off the hook in a tense encounter.

The hosts enjoyed a great start when Henry Woolf bowled Parley opener Shane Green with his first delivery.

Parley stumbled to 71-5 before skipper Alex Nippard (86) and No 7 Ollie Green (68) shared a sixth wicket stand of 122.

After the visitors closed on 225-9, Carlin Joy (27) and Indy Chakrabati (24) put on 49 for the first Portsmouth wicket.

Player coach Steve Warner top scored with 46 but the hosts were still 21 runs short when the ninth wicket fell.

Woolf (18) and last man Ryan Savage (3 not out) took the score to 221. But with five runs needed off the last three balls, Woolf saw his stumps rearranged by Jack Nicholls and Portsmouth had lost for the seventh time in eight games.

A consistent batting display helped Burridge 2nds defeat St Cross 3rds by 23 runs.

After being inserted, the top seven all reached double figures with 19 the lowest score and five batters registering between 29 and 39 - a list headed by Jack Watson (39) and Francis Moore (39) - in a total of 240-6.

Jack Good (59) and skipper Kevin Neave (51) took St Cross to 153-2 in reply. But despite Burridge conceding 20 wides and the same number of no balls in a total of 47 extras, St Cross closed on 217-7.

Compton & Chandlers Ford remain top despite being rolled over for just 88 by Hursley Park to lose by 98 runs.