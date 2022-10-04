Rendle and Wilton compile good breaks, but end up losing –Portsmouth Snooker League round-up

Rod McBain, Tom Wells and Mark Richardson won for the visitors.

Waterlooville Excels triumphed 8-4 at Copnor E with wins from Dean Russell, Wayne Laxton and Jason Russell. John Oldfield replied.

Two good breaks from Gary Wilton failed to prevent Waterlooville C losing to Copnor D.

Gary Wilton compiled breaks of 32 and 35, but Waterlooville C still lost their Portsmouth Snooker League fixture

Wilton won his match with breaks of 32 and 35 but Copnor won 7-5 at thanks to wins from Mick Hall, Andy Hall and Tony Simmonds. Bill Phillips also won for Ville.

Bellair X defeated Cowplain B 8-4 with wins from Rich Howell and Kenny Morgan.

Brian Elsegood, Carl Fuggle and Karl Swanborough all won their matches for the hosts, while Mike Dorey triumphed for BC and Colin Elliott compiled a 32 break in his drawn encounter.

Pompey Royals edged a close encounter with Copnor Zee 7-5 helped by wins from Paul Tinsley and last man Tommy Wainwright. Tony Norfolk replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowplain Gas claimed bragging rights over clubmates Misfits, winning 7-5 thanks to Neil Kirby taking the final match. Craig Skeggs (Gas) and Steve Dewhurst were the only other individual winners.

The first three matches of Broadoak’s game at Alexandra Bowls Club were drawn.

Andy White put Broadoak ahead but Matt Sheath quickly levelled, setting the scene for Simon Cornwell to get his side over the line.

In the top flight, Bellair won 8-4 at Cowplain helped by wins for Greg Jones (break of 60), Lee Harding and Paul Jagger. Russ Linkhorn replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Jason Tame won his match as Portchester X triumphed 7-5 at Copnor A&E.

Justin Andrews was the X men’s other winner, with Ant Lacey replying and all other games drawn.

Bobby Terry and Nick Fegan (30 break) won the last two games to seal Emsworth’s 8-4 success against Post Office.