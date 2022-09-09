Wayne Rendle (60 break), Lee Rendle and Ollie Rendle won their singles, while Lee and Wayne teamed up for a doubles victory.

Ollie, partnering Steve Ball (40 break), also won his doubles frame as the Bananas claimed a 6-3 victory. Adam Osbourne and Stacey Wearn won a consolation doubles frame.

Craneswater R remain top after a 5-4 victory against Bellair X thanks to singles wins from Grant Vernon, Mark Richardson and Tom Wells. Doubles victories came via the Rod McBain/Mark Richardson and Vernon/James Sorrell pairings.

Lee Rendle, left, and Wayne Rendle both won their singles and pairs frames for Waterlooville Bananas

Karl Smith, Kenny Morgan and Steve Scott replied with singles wins.

Waterlooville C defeated Copnor D 5-4 with singles wins for Dave Pink, Gary Green and Bill Phillips. Andy Hall and Steve Green replied, while Copnor also won two doubles.

Cowplain Misfits are top of Division 3 after a 6-3 derby win against Cowplain B, helped by singles wins for Ray Bevan, Steve Dewhurst, Dean Baker and Vinny Baker.

B team pair loan Moon and James Curtis took the first doubles frame, but Dean Bates/Dave Weedon and Ray Axton/Steve Dewhurst took Misfits over the winning line.

North End won the battle of the bowling clubs 5-4 against Alexandra.

Darren Paffett and Paul Taylor put Alex 2-0 ahead before North End hit back through Derek Sandy and Paul Chivers. Matt Sheath put Alex back in front but Richard Jones levelled again.

The North End pairs of Colin Elliott/Adrian Pledge and Mike Dorey/Chivers took their side to victory.

Emsworth A defeated visiting Copnor A & E 5-4, helped by singles wins for Greg Harding, Bobby Terry, Nick Fegan and Wayne Brenchley.