Daron Wiseman has no doubt his fighter Charlie Martin can bounce back from his England NABGC Championship final heartache.

The Team Wiseman talent fell at the final hurdle in the event for the second successive year.

Martin suffered a close split-decision defeat to Manchester-based Kieran McDay in Hull on Saturday, meaning he missed out on NABGC 2003-class under-70kg class B glory – and becoming the number one in England.

But the Purbrook fighter is now turning his attention to the National Youth Championships, which start in January.

Wiseman revealed Martin went for a run the morning after his NABGC final defeat.

And he believes the 16-year-old can go all the way in the Youth Championships in 2020.

‘Charlie’s resilient and has bounced back already,’ said Wiseman.

‘If he can continue what he’s been doing, he’s beaten some good kids,’

‘He’s beat them quite comfortably, all unanimous.

‘If he can jump straight back in with that confidence, he’ll go straight to the top again.

‘I’ve explained to him that number two in England this year is good, it’s really good.

‘He’s going to be confident now going into it knowing that he’s number two in England.

‘His ability is good, his fitness is brilliant, there are so many more positives top come from a negative.

‘I was explaining to him his fitness looked, his skill looked good, your style was good, everything was good.’

Wiseman acknowledged that there was nothing more his fighter could have done in his heartbreaking final defeat.

It was an incredibly close bout, with both boxers giving everything.

But ultimately the decision went the way of Jimmy Egan Club fighter McDay.

‘I’m the first to criticise if they do anything wrong, but he could not have done nothing more,’ added Wiseman.

‘There was nothing for me to moan at and that’s a first.

Charlie boxed absolutely brilliant to be honest.

‘He boxed brilliant and the other kid boxed brilliant.

‘There was no winner and no loser, that’s what it seemed like in all honesty.

‘He lost on a close, split-decision.

‘It was just unfortunate that someone had to lose.

‘He gave a good account of himself and he was happy.

‘He knows where he is in the world of boxing.’