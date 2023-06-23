Revealed: Top runscorers and leading wicket-takers in this season’s Hampshire Cricket League

Sandip Somvar of Gosport Challengers hit the second highest individual score in Hampshire Cricket League history

Top of the pile is Sandeep Somvar of Gosport Challengers, who has struck 504 runs in six Division 5 South East innings at an average of 84.00.

His stand-out innings was the spectacular 279 against Purbrook 3rds, featuring 26 sixes and 24 fours - the second highest individual innings in HL history.

Fifty runs behind Somvar in second place is team-mate Mahesh Sasi, who is averaging 92.00 from his six innings.

Last weekend Sasi belted an undefeated 214 against Compton - the second highest individual score in the HL this season behind Somvar’s.

Sasi had lifted the curtain on his league campaign by making 164 in league win over Railway Triangle.

Shaun Little is third with 442 runs at 88.40. The Great Durnford batter smacked 146 against Redlynch & Hale in a Division 5 NW fixture, and also has scores of 78, 83 and 94 to his name so far.

The only other two batters to have scored more than 400 league runs so far are Bramshaw skipper Tom Arnold and Rowner big-hitter Desron Spring.

Both have 409 runs, but Spring has compiled his runs from just four innings compared to Arnold’s six.

As previously reported in The News, Spring - currently averaging 102.25 - has belted three successive Division 5 SE centuries - 120 (v Gosport 3rds), 124 (v Hambledon 3rds) and 135 against Solent Rangers.

Arnold, who is averaging 136.33, has two County Division 1 tons so far - 108 not out against Hythe & Dibden and 147 not out against Purbrook last weekend.

Portsmouth CC chairman Rick Marston is top of the HL wicket-takers chart after a stunning start to 2023.

The veteran - who plays for Hampshire’s Over-60s team - has bagged 23 wickets in only five matches at a remarkable average of 2.96.

He took a career best 7-9 in his first HL game of the season for Portsmouth 4ths against Rowner 2nds.

Marston has followed that with figures of 3-19 (v Solent Rangers), 3-8 (v Gosport Borough 3rds), 4-17 (v Bishop’s Waltham 3rds) and 6-9 in last weekend’s victory over Emsworth 3rds.

Becky Hartnett is next in the list with 19 wickets for Odiham & Greywell in the Hampshire Women’s League.

Marston’s 7-9 figures are the best anywhere the HL this term, with Sunil Raj the next best.

The Breamore Dravidian player bagged 7-13 in a Division 6 North West victory over Winterbourne.