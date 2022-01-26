REVEALED: Vergil Ortiz Jr's training team for American welterweight meeting with Portsmouth's Michael McKinson

American welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The American welterweight star, with a perfect pro record of 18-0, had been rumoured to be linking up with four-weight world champion sensation Canelo Alvarez's leading Mexican trainer Eddy Reynoso ahead of his showdown with the Pompey Problem in the States on March 19.

But father and trainer Vergil Sr has told ESPN Reynoso's ‘timing didn't mesh’ for him to be working with Vergil Jr in time for his upcoming contest with McKinson.

Vergil Jr recently split with coach Robert Garcia and he was immediately anticipated to become part of Reynoso's stable of big-name fighters.

The 23-year-old's father and trainer Vergil Sr revealed he spent a few weeks in Canelo's San Diego gym as the fine-tuning continues for his battle against fellow unbeaten welterweight McKinson.

But with schedules not aligning to team up with Reynoso right away, Robles - who trained Andy Ruiz Jr to his shock heavyweight over Anthony Joshua in December 2020 - has stepped in to team up with Vergil Sr in the leading American hopes corner for the McKinson contest.

While Vergil Jr's training and team has been slightly unsettled in the build-up to what will be his 19th pro bout, McKinson has remained consistent throughout his career with father and trainer Michael Ballingall in his corner.

In a contest where the British fighter will be an overwhelming underdog, McKinson will be hoping what appears to be a slightly unsettled camp for the American in preparation for their March meeting - with a venue still to be announced - works in his favour on what will be the biggest night of his career.

