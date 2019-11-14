Rhys retains Junior Pool League title at Waterlooville Sports Bar

RHYS Pearce has retained his Junior Pool League title at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 13-year-old finished the 20-week season 21.5 points clear of former champion Keira Hiscock.

Pearce is now bidding for a hat-trick of titles and warned his rivals he’s improving all the time.

He said: ‘I’ve done better this league. I got to 100 points quicker.

‘I feel I’ve got better but I still need to work on my positional play.’

Harrison Heath was third.

Pearce was pipped for the honours in the top round-robin group in the last week by Tyler Rodgers on the head-to-head rule.

Rodgers needed to beat Hiscock in a final high-pressure frame, with an audience, to take maximum points and leapfrog Archie Crump into fourth place.

Seven-year-old Jake Daffin topped the second group and retained his Division 2 title. Keira Jackson was second, ahead of George Barber.