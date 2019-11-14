Rhys retains Junior Pool League title at Waterlooville Sports Bar

Pool players (from left) Keira Jackson, Archie Crump, George Barber (front), Rhys Pearce (back), Jake Daffin, Kacie Keens, Keira Hiscock, Tyler Rodgers, Harrison Heath
RHYS Pearce has retained his Junior Pool League title at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 13-year-old finished the 20-week season 21.5 points clear of former champion Keira Hiscock.

Pearce is now bidding for a hat-trick of titles and warned his rivals he’s improving all the time.

He said: ‘I’ve done better this league. I got to 100 points quicker.

‘I feel I’ve got better but I still need to work on my positional play.’

Harrison Heath was third.

Pearce was pipped for the honours in the top round-robin group in the last week by Tyler Rodgers on the head-to-head rule.

Rodgers needed to beat Hiscock in a final high-pressure frame, with an audience, to take maximum points and leapfrog Archie Crump into fourth place.

Seven-year-old Jake Daffin topped the second group and retained his Division 2 title. Keira Jackson was second, ahead of George Barber.