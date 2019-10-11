RNLI 10k triumph as Portsmouth Joggers shine... Crusader Jonathan Isherwood plunders Pieces of Eight prize

Have your say

Ashley Leigh led the charge for Portsmouth Joggers with a brilliant performance to win the RNLI 10k race.

He stormed to victory in the popular event hosted by Rob Piggott’s Believe & Achieve team, writes David Brawn.

The 10k is run alongside the Southsea Pirates Pieces of Eight race – an eight-miler along the seafront.

Both events start from the RNLI Lifeboat Station near Hayling Ferry.

Given they are two weeks before the Great South Run – which takes place in Portsmouth on Sunday, October 20 – they are ideal for training and honing race plans.

Portsmouth Joggers were well represented with Leigh leading the way in the 10k as he won with a very good time of 35min 10sec.

His average pace was an impressive 5min 39sec per mile.

Conditions were tough with the usual sea breeze to contend with along the seafront and it was also unusually warm with bright sunshine – especially on the return leg of the course from the Southsea Castle for the 10k, or just beyond Clarence Pier for the eight-miler.

Worthing’s Daegan Beaumont was second in 38.07 with Portsmouth Triathletes’ Ross Partridge doing well to take third place in 38.28.

Lisa Hale, of Sandhurst Joggers, finished first lady with a time of 42.17.

Second was Natalie Parsons in 43.19 with Suzanne Richardson third in 45.37.

The Pieces of Eight race victory went to Jonathan Isherwood.

It was a very good run from the Fareham Crusaders runner who finished in 46mins 25sec – an impressive average pace of 5min 48sec per mile.

Richard Batman (48.33) took second overall with George Little third (48.37).

Anna Skelton was the first lady as she completed the course in a strong time of 57.43.

Second place went to Maxine Van Stratum Grohol (59.43) and third was Katie Carew-Robinson (1.01.12).

Ian Jones led the way for Portsmouth Joggers in the Pieces of Eight (1.04.30).

The club had lots of runners out with some sporting impressive pirate fancy dress, capturing the spirit of the occasion.

In total 381 people completed the eight-mile race and 262 people finished the 10k.