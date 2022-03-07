Robert Ellis gives it a real good go but is ultimately unable to complete remarkable personal achievement in Gosport & Fareham's rout of Ellingham & Ringwood

Robert Ellis has now scored eight tries in his past three outings for Gosport & Fareham Picture: Martin Burnett

It left the Gosport colts graduate in the unique position of possibly completing another treble for the third game running and although it appeared as though he just might manage to complete the feat, he was unable to add to his early try-double against Ellingham.

‘As a whole team, I’m pleased with the way we went about our business on Saturday,’ said Gosport head coach Mark Pollard.

Rob MacKinnon on his way over in Gosport's win over Ellingham & Ringwood Picture: Martin Burnett

‘He (Rob) got two tries nice and early, for whatever reason, I just don’t think he had another opportunity to get his third try.

‘You know what, another two tries in the bag for him, he played well again so he’s got to be happy with that.

‘They (Ellingham & Ringwood) came and took their points when they could but I think we controlled the game. We went about what we needed to do which was to get another result in the bag and pushed forward.’

Second-placed Gosport would run in eight tries over the course of a largely one-sided victory to leave them nine points behind table-toppers Havant 2nds with three matches left to play this season.

Jimmy Wallis adds another try for Gosport & Fareham beneath the bodies Picture: Martin Burnett

Ellis continued where he'd left off in the previous two outings, getting an early score double to hand the hosts a 17-3 half-time advantage and make it eight scores in his past three appearances on a personal level.

At the break, his hat-trick of hat-tricks was on the cards and with Gosport scoring a further six tries after the restart, surely one of those would be from the man most in form.