Rowlands Castle quartet in the hunt for luxury golf break in Mauritius

Four members of Rowlands Castle GC are competing for a luxury seven-night golf holiday for two at Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, in Mauritius.

The quartet took part in the free-to-enter Race to Mauritius Golf Championship qualifier at the Hampshire club and filled the top four places to earn a place in the grand final at Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Hotel, Buckinghamshire.

A golfing break in Mauritius is the big prize on offer

Nigel Morgan, Sheila Pearcey, and Brian and Lisa Mitchelmore will join qualifiers at Stoke Park from each of five other events – which took place at Mannings Heath GC, Horsham; Bush Hill Park GC, London; Foxhills and Effingham, both in Surrey; and Liphook GC, also in Hampshire.

The winners at Stoke Park will secure a seven-night break for two, on a half-board basis, in a deluxe room at the Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, with complimentary flights from London, private hotel transfers and unlimited golf at Paradis Golf Club – all courtesy of the event sponsor, Beachcomber Tours.

The Guildford-based luxury tour operator – which has been exploring Mauritius since 1952, when it opened the island’s first hotel – has sponsored member competitions at all six clubs to create the exciting event for a third successive year.

Beachcomber Tours’ marketing manager, Mark Boullé, said: ‘Congratulations to Nigel, Sheila, Brian and Lisa, and we wish them the best of luck in the grand final at Stoke Park.

‘The Paradis is an idyllic location to enjoy golf. And Mauritius itself has so much to commend it: the powder-soft sand, clear turquoise seas, colourful rainforests, and year-round warm weather, the hospitable people and the delicious fusion of Chinese, Indian and European food.

‘This is definitely a prize worth winning and we were pleased to be able to invite members at the six clubs to compete for it.’

Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa is widely regarded as one of the premier resorts on the Indian Ocean, with a winning combination of beautiful beach location, a huge choice of luxury accommodation, a great selection of activities and wonderful cuisine.

Qualifiers today play a grand final at Stoke Park on October 11, where they will enjoy breakfast on arrival, dinner and prizegiving.

Situated in the Indian Ocean, the beautiful island of Mauritius – which is approximately the size of Surrey – is 1,200 miles from the coast of Africa and is a 12-hour flight away from the UK.

For further information on Beachcomber Tours or Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, please call 01483 445 621 or visit beachcombertours.uk/paradis-beachcomber.