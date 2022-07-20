Rowner romp to huge Hampshire League victory over nine-man Railway Triangle

Matt Williams and Matt Poco both blasted career best scores while West Indian master blaster Desron Spring also struck a rapid half-century as the hosts powered their way to 363-4 off just 40 overs.

That was after Rob Bowman (37) and Lewis Haines (32) had opened with a stand of 91 in 13.4 overs at Rowner Green.

Both were out within four runs of each other, bringing Spring and Williams to the crease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Spring whacking eight fours and five sixes in a 29-ball 66, the pair added 97 for the third wicket in just 6.1 overs.

When Spring departed, Triangle might have thought their situation might improve. They were wrong. Very wrong.

Williams (89 not out) and Poco (87) promptly added 172 for the fourth wicket in 18.4 overs as Rowner stormed past the 300 mark.

Williams thumped 16 boundaries in his 60-ball knock, while Poco smacked 14 fours and a six off 67 deliveries.

Triangle - for whom Tom Newman recorded 1-90 off eight overs - also contributed to their woes by conceding 46 extras, including 24 byes.

In reply, Triangle limped to 83 before their seventh wicket fell. That brought in No 9 Stuart White, who was also the last man. White faced just one ball before retiring, bringing the one-sided contest to a premature end.

Mike Bristow and Simon Smith hit their league best scores as Portsmouth Community extended their 100 per cent start to 10 matches.

They hammered Clanfield 2nds by 197 runs after bowling them out for just 98.

After winning the toss, opener Bristow (93) and Simon Smith (76) shared a 113-run partnership for the third wicket.

Late order momentum was supplied by Grant Bauchop (37) and Kalim Shiraz (28 off 12 balls) as Community posted 275-6 (David Sansom 2-31).

Clanfield had no answer to the swing of Shiraz (3-5) and the pace and bounce of Ben Thompson, who bagged 5-21 on only his second appearance for Community - the first was on the opening day of this season.

No 7 Rhys Austin offered some resistance with 27 but Clanfield - who had careered to 16-5 - were shot out for 78 with a remarkable nine wickets being clean bowled.

Bedhampton 2nds made no huge attempt to chase 257 for victory against Fair Oak 4ths.

After Oak had posted 256 all out (James McBeath 3-39, Daniel Frostick 3-44), Mariners closed on 156-4 in 40 overs with Chris Berry (53 not out) and James Cocks (22 not out) adding an unbroken 90 for the fifth wicket.

Fareham & Crofton 4ths remain rooted to the foot of the table after a 10-wicket thrashing against Froxfield 2nds.

Opener Stephen Dean (23) and No 8 Elliot Thomas (11) were the only men in double figures as F & C collapsed to 80 all out. Kevin Hiscock - 3-0 in 12 balls - mopped up the tail.