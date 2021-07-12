Rowner skipper Rob Bowman compiles back-to-back Hampshire League centuries

-

The previous week the skipper had struck an unbeaten 101 in a defeat to table-topping Portsmouth 3rds. That was his first century since 2014.

Bowman, again opening the innings, followed that up with 115 as Rowner rattled up 243-7 in 40 overs on the all artificial surface at HMS Temeraire.

Bowman has only batted five times in the Hampshire League this season and has been very close to hitting three centuries - on his second appearance of 2021 he compiled an unbeaten 93 against Havant 3rds!

Lewis Haines struck an unbeaten 38 and there were 34 extras, including 24 wides.

In reply, opener Raj Das (34) was the only member of US’ top five to hit double figures - skipper Raffat Hussain (8), Farai Shoko (3) and Ash Bhai (0) all falling cheaply.

There was also a duck for Gareth Toms, just a week after his unbeaten 111 against Fareham & Crofton.

No 6 Andrew Lilley (53 not out) nd No 7 Minhajul Latif (52) provided some middle order resistance, but the last four players mustered just 12 between them and US were dismissed for 198 in the 38th over to lose by 45 runs.

It was the only game in the division to survive the latest batch of wet weather, with the entire Hampshire League County Division 1, County Division 3 South and Division 4 South East programmes washed out.

There was also just one match played in Division 6 South East and it saw Gosport Borough 3rds inflict a sixth loss in seven games on Sarisbury 5ths.

Skipper Gavin King was an all-round star, hitting 60 - his third Hampshire League half-century of the season - and taking three cheap wickets at Privett Park.

Dave Brown (63) and Ryan Gander (40) were also in the runs as Gosport posted 227-7 (George Knight 3-48) after being inserted.

Openers Richard Norton (59) and Ian Black (27) laid solid foundations when Sarisbury replied, but only two of their colleagues reached double figures as Athletic were dismissed for 159.

King took 3-11 in three overs while Greg Kitchin (2-18) dismissed two of Sarisbury’s top four and and Gander (2-22) claimed the last two wickets to fall.