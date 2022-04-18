Rugby Against Cancer win ‘The Decider’ against Sid Street XV as rugby community converges on Portsmouth RFC for charity fundraiser

Billed as ‘The Decider’, the third game was won 31-29 by the RAC XV. A women’s game ended 27-27.

The first two RAC v Sid Street XV games had been held at Clarence Parade, near Clarence Pier, in 2018 and 2019. The pandemic had prevented a third such occasion until now.

Players from Portsmouth, US Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Petersfield all turned out, with others coming from Worthing, Bracknell, Chichester and even Cornwall.

The victorious Rugby Against Cancer XV with the Steve Drury silverware. Picture by Whendie Backwell.

The two men’s teams were playing for the Steve Drury Cup, in memory of a former Portsmouth player who passed away from cancer.

Graham ‘Sid’ Street is another former Portsmouth player who has been battling bowel cancer. The team who played in his name was managed by his son, Dan.

Aaron Beesley, who started the charity Rugby Against Cancer in 2018, told The News the Good Friday event attracted a crowd of around 500. Roughly £2,000 was raised for the charity.

Players who appeared in the women's charity game. Picture by Whendie Backwell.

The next major Hampshire-based event in the Rugby Against Cancer diary is at Petersfield on July 23.

There will be men’s and women’s games against the Pacific Islanders, an English-based group of players. A veterans game could also be part of the event.

A similar event was held at Petersfield last summer.

Players who took part in the women's game. Picture by Whendie Backwell.