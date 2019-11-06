Runners brave storms in latest parkruns at Fareham, Whiteley and Havant

Thomas Wallace won the 192nd Fareham parkrun which was staged in appalling weather conditions at Cams Hall Estate.

He clocked 18.36 to win by just three seconds from Tone Zone’s Callum Aldous with Fareham Crusaders’ James Hughes - in his 388th parkrun - third in 19.24.

Runners and volunteers brave the strong winds and driving rain at Fareham Parkrun

Fareham’s Paul Turner was fourth in 19:39.

Fareham’s Grace Wagstaffe was first woman to finish (14th) in a pb of 23.45.

Alice Edwards, making her first appearance at Fareham, was second woman in 24.48.

Two members of Fareham-based Highlands Practice recorded course pbs - Samantha Perry in 34.57 and Kathyrn Wagg, whose time of 57.00 on her second parkrun was almost three minutes quicker than her first one.

A father and son pair finished in the top five in the Whiteley parkrun.

Southampton AC member Max Costley won in a pb 16.51 with his dad, Peter, fifth in 19.42.

Matt Wray was runner-up in 18.45 and City of Portsmouth teenager Brandon Chaplin third a further four seconds adrift.

One second behind in fifth was Stubbington’s Colin Trigg.

Winchester’s Karen Rushton (veteran 50-54 category) was first female to finish in 20.50 for ninth place.

Six of the hardy 103 runners who braved the storms recorded pbs, including Amanda Fielder of Gosport Road Runners in 89th (22.21).

Denmead Striders runners filled four of the top six places in the Havant parkrun at Staunton Country Parrk.

Richard Murphy was second in 19.00 - 43 seconds adrift of South London Harrier Joel Wiles who was marking his parkrun debut at the venue.

Denmead’s Gary Armstrong was third in 19.54 while Portsmouth Joggers Club veteran Phil Guest (vet 60-64 category) was fourth exactly a minute behind.

Denmead pair Kev Gale (21.18) and Dan Starkey (21.21) filled fifth and sixth places.

On her first Havant outing, Jane Birkett (14th) was first woman home in 22.50.

Five places adrift was Havant AC’s Joanne Stanford in 23.37.

Three local parkruns didn’t take place last weekend. The ones at Southsea and Lee-on-the-Solent were cancelled for safety reasons, while the Lakeside course was out of action due to a footpath being closed.