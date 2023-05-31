Teenager George McDowell of Locks Heath hit 92 for the 1st XI - a week after an unbeaten century for the 2nds.

Mills made 114 out of his side’s 193 all out total against joint leaders Locks Heath - taking away the 22 extras, he scored 66 per cent of the runs scored off the bat.

The opener, who last year ended on HL innings on 99 not out, struck 15 fours and three sixes off 103 balls before he was sixth out with the score on 175.

Simon Stone (4-34) had Mills caught by Jon Whitfield and then removed Tom Kitcher (2), Jon Floyd (0) and Joe Avery (0) - all with the score on 179.

In reply, teenager George McDowell was close to his maiden 1st XI HL century as Locks won by six wickets.

Opening the innings, McDowell - who has played for his club’s under-15s this year - hit 92 off 124 balls with 13 fours.

Ben Farrington was in a hurry to finish the game, hitting four fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 29 off just 11 deliveries.

It was Locks’ third straight win - they are level on points with Ellingham while Hambledon 2nds and Verwood also remain 100 per cent.

McDowell, meanwhile, appears one to keep an eye on: the previous week he had hit an unbeaten 102 for Locks’ 2nds in a HL game against Eastleigh. And last summer he hit 109 not out for Locks’ 2nds in another league fixture.

Curtis Dixon hit an unbeaten 74 as Hambledon maintained their winning start.

Batting at No 5, he cracked eight fours and two sixes in a 65-ball knock as the Dons posted 266-6 against Bournemouth 3rds.

James Marshall had earlier hit 62 off 70 balls after opening partner Joel Lewis had fallen for a second-ball duck at Ridge Meadow

Dons chairman Mark Le Clercq bagged 4-36 as the visitors were dismissed for 175, skipper Pratik Choudhary (83) providing the main resistance at the top of the order.

A 100-run stand for the fourth wicket between Azaan Shah (51) and captain James White (50) was the highlight of Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds’ 217 all out total at Ellingham.