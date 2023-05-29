Scott Taylor top of the Southern Premier League wicket-taking list as Gosport Borough carry on winning
Taylor is the leading wicket-taker across all four divisions after taking his tally to 13 in three matches.
He bagged 4-34 as Bashley 2nds totalled 200-9 after being inserted at Privett Park.
That score would have been a disappointment for the visitors, who had reached 104-1.
Skipper Phil Morris (54) and Josh Parsons (24) had put on 64 for the first wicket before the latter was run out.
Lunt then took centre as Gosport cantered to a five-wicket win with almost 20 overs in hand.
The Queenslander slapped 13 fours and five sixes in racing to his maiden SPL ton - 102 off only 83 balls.
Lunt had announced his arrival at Borough with 81 not out on debut in a pre-season friendly against Burridge 2nds.
He also scored an undefeated 52 on his SPL debut in a nine-wicket thrashing of Fareham & Crofton a fortnight earlier.
Lunt put on 84 for the first wicket with Gavin King (27) and 69 for the second with Viv Richards (28).
James Edmunds bagged 3-4 - Borough lost three wickets for nine runs at one stage - but Bashley were unable to end their 100 per cent start.
Newly-promoted Fareham & Crofton suffered a third straight loss against Paultons - despite a great start.
Paultons slumped to 87-5 at Whitemoor Lane after electing to bat first. They were rescued by a superb 139-run stand for the sixth wicket between No 5 Julian Drake (75) and No 7 Antony Richman (69).
The latter struck five fours and three sixes in a 63-ball stay as Paultons eventually posted 244 all out (Dan Reader 3-38), Shahryar Khan 3-45).
Fareham subsequently made an even worse start than Paultons had, crashing to 24-4.
Australian all-rounder Callum Barton was the chief architect of their downfall, claiming three of those wickets en route to 3-24.
Sam Stoddart (41) top scored as the visitors struggled to 94-7. A last wicket stand of 38 between Peter Briggs (25 not out) and last man Andrew Martin (14) hoisted their score to 155 all out (extras 27).
Peter Hayward’s impressive all-round display helped Havant 2nds thrash Trojans by 129 runs.
Batting at No 8, Hayward top scored with 43 as Havant posted 220 at Stoneham Lane.
He then collected 3-19 off seven overs as the hosts slithered to 93 all out.
Andrew Galliers hit 40 at the top of the order but Havant were struggling on 139-7 when captain Warren Turner strode out to join Hayward in the middle.
Turner promptly belted five fours in a 21-ball 31, helping Hayward to add 57 for the eighth wicket. South African Quinton Venter took 4-34.
Steven Matthews (4-25) and Ali Gardner (3-16) also enjoyed themselves when Trojans replied.
Both those bowlers sent down a two-wicket maiden in successive overs as the hosts collapsed from 56-3 to 56-7.