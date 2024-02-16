Sell-out half marathon double taking place in and around Portsmouth this weekend

Flashback to the start of last December's Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Langstone Harbour half marathon starts at 9.30am on Saturday morning on Hayling Island, near the Ferryboat Inn.

The race finishes on the other side of the harbour, on the ferry pontoon.

Runners can park for free in Portsmouth and take a free ferry across to the startline, or pay and display on Hayling and finish off with a ferry crossing back.

The second race is the Portsmouth Coastal half marathon, which starts at 9.15am on Sunday on the promenade next to South Parade Pier, Southsea.

The event takes in the eastern side of Portsea Island – similar to previous Portsmouth Coastal marathons and half marathons that have been held in December.

Runners will pound their way along a mixture of trail and footpath routes while enjoying superb views across the harbour.

Both races have been organised by Believe and Achieve, the company set up by Rob Pigott in 2000.

Rob is very well known in the area, and was the winner of the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Sport’ prize at The News Awards in 2016.

He first staged the Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon in 2009, while his business also offers cycling and kayaking events as well as personal training.