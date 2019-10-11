Have your say

Five new high breaks were recorded in this week’s junior snooker leagues at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Thomas Sharp, 15, marked his return to the Wednesday league with a fine 47 against Finn Kirby.

Antony Terroni potted a six-ball 18 against Franklin Powell.

Vince Inman cleared the last three colours for an 18 against Kirby.

Two days earlier, Kirby made a 20 against Keira Hiscock.

And 10-year-old Tyler Rodgers cleared green to pink for an 18 against Harrison Heath – and lost the frame on the black.

Meanwhile, Wednesday league champion Owen Jenkins is one week away from completing the double.

The 11-year-old has a three-point advantage at the top of the Monday league.

Kirby leads Ryan Wilson by two frames in division two.

Four-time champion Samuel Laxton has opened up a four-point lead over Tyler Mack and Jake Sharp in the Wednesday league.

Aaron and Ryan Wilson jointly head division two.

And Keira Jackson produced a major upset at the start of the Junior Pool League by beating the top two in division one in her first two matches.

But Rhys Pearce recovered from this and was unbeaten in the remainder of his games in the nine-strong round-robin.

He extended his lead over Keira Hiscock to 13.5 points.

Jake Daffin has a 7.5 point lead over George Barber in division two.

Waterlooville Sports Bar is hosting a qualifier for the English Under-14 Snooker Championship on Sunday, November 17. It costs just £2. Enter via the EPSB website.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.