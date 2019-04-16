Have your say

Shearer Arms booked their place in the second round of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League Challenge Cup as they beat Newcome Arms B 5-4.

Wes Farminer and Bruce Baker put Shearer 2-1 up with sets either side of a Newcome win from Tony Small, writes Lee Todd.

Shearer’s Paul Wain scored 180 in the next set but still lost out to Ron Farmer Jnr and Newcome then took the lead as Tony Price was on the mark.

Robert Blake and Ricky Udy put Shearer back in the driving seat as they moved them within a set of taking the match and despite Don Cronin winning the penultimate clash for Newcome it was Shearer’s Alistair Perkins who won the deciding set.

Phoenix North End B progressed with a 5-4 win over Old House at Home.

Phoenix took a 2-0 lead through Vince Aston and Lloyd Walker – 15-dart leg.

Despite Phoenix’s Gavin Hall notching a 17-darter, 180 and 100 game-shot the third set went to Old House’s Sam Malone and they then pulled level courtesy of Kevin Gamblin.

Lee Smith made it 3-2 to Phoenix before Dale Adams restored parity for Old House.

Phoenix wasted no further time in securing victory as Bob Hey and John Garratt put them 5-3 up before Simon Longhurst took a late consolation for Old House.

Stag B took advantage of a depleted Artillery Arms side, beating them 5-4.

Jim Scammell and Dave Lock gave Stag the early advantage before John Cooper got Artillery off the mark, despite Stag’s James Scammell registering a 15-darter and 116 finish against him.

Gary Dean made it 3-1 to Stag but momentum then swung to Artillery as Darrell Manchip, Jim Adams and Peter Simpson rattled off three on the trot to go 4-3 up.

Stag won the penultimate tie courtesy of Dave Place before they were awarded the last set as a walkover for Dave Smith.

Frankie Howard (Lord Chichester B) threw a 15-dart leg and Graham Wheatley (Apsley) recorded a 16-dart effort.

There were 18-darters from Paul Richmond (Clarence Gardens), John Madgwick (Lord Chichester B) and Jon McCoubrie (Jolly Taxpayer C) who respectively hit a 100 game shot and scores of 180 and 170.

Ian Leighfield (Apsley) checked out on 110 and Ben Rowley (Pelham Arms) and Neil Hallett (Druids Arms A) both fired in maximums.

Newcome Arms B are looking for players, anyone interested should call Ron Neale on 07795 380393.