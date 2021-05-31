Shepherd stars with bat and ball as Waterlooville CC thrash Bashley 2nds in Southern Premier League

Alex Shepherd impressed with bat and ball for Waterlooville against Bashley 2nds. Picture Ian Hargreaves

Introduced as his side’s sixth bowler, Shepherd pocketed 3-26 off 5.5 overs as Bashley were bowled out for 122 off the penultimate ball of their 40-over allocation at Rowlands Avenue.

He then hit an unbeaten half-century, sharing a near century stand with skipper Archie Reynolds in the process, as Ville cantered to a nine-wicket victory.

Ashan Silva and Tim Jackson had set up the win with fine bowling displays after Reynolds had won the toss and elected to field.

Jackson (3-24 off eight overs) clean bowled both Bashley openers, Ryan Taylor and Ben Francis, before Silva (3-16 off four overs) ripped out Nos 3,4 and 5 (Phil Morris 6, George Wilson 7, James Underwood 0) as Bash slid to 49-5.

Saif Achakzai top scored for the visitors for 30 before he became Shepherd’s first victim.

On a day when the SPL season was finally introduced to the wonders of sunshine, Reynolds (50) and Shepherd (51 not out) put on 99 for the first wicket in reply.

The captain hit only three fours in his 95-ball innings, while Shepherd struck seven boundaries in his 87-ball stay at the crease as Ville won with six overs and two balls to spare.

Ville travel to Salisbury next weekend to face a South Wilts 2nds side who suffered a six-wicket loss to Liphook & Ripsley.