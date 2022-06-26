Skipper Ben Draper is latest to hit a century as injury-hit Havant are thrashed by Southern Premier League table-toppers South Wilts

Havant's Chris Stone hits a six during his half-century at South Wilts. Picture by Ron Honeybone.

The unbeaten 105 skipper Ben Draper made to lay the foundations for a comprehensive win over Havant was the fifth century a Bemerton-based batter had made in the side’s four Time Pennant victories.

Tom Morton set the ball rolling with back-to-back hundreds, firstly 110 against Bashley (Rydal) and then 130 in the ruthless nine-wicket demolition of the Hampshire Academy on June 11.

Jack Stearman partnered him that sun-filled Ageas Bowl evening with 107 not out. A week later, Australian Peter Rowe lit up Totton & Eling’s Southern Gardens with 166 runs of the highest quality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Draper’s 105 not out was the South Wilts captain’s third in the Premier League – he made previous tons against St Cross Symondians in 2017 and at Bournemouth two years later – and underpinned a rain-trimmed total of 234-5 which was always beyond Havant’s reach.

The 109-run win was South Wilts’ fourth in the all-day ‘time’ format and maintains a five-point lead over the Academy (who beat Totton & Eling by five wickets) and 13 over St Cross.

Approaching the halfway point, they appear the only two realistic challengers to their championship crown.

South Wilts’ visit to Winchester’s Green Jackets ground on Saturday week, July 9, is clearly one to ring fence in terms of where the trophies are handed out at the end of the season.

Draper said that South Wilts ‘had got all three disciplines right against Havant – strong batting, good bowling and fine fielding.’ His assessment was spot on.

South Wilts were firmly in the driving seat when they sat down for lunch a healthy 111-2 – Morton’s breezy 24 kickstarting the innings before the unflappable Jack Stearman set his course for another key knock at the top of the order.

Rowe came and went cheaply, leaving Stearman and Draper to add 63 before the break.

Havant’s Ben Walker must have felt he was skippering with one hand tied behind his back.

With Richard Jerry (side muscle) and Sonny Reynolds (back) injured and university captain Nick Ward back home in Folkestone, Walker was Havant’s sole seamer, though his nine overs cost only 16 runs. The remaining 51 overs were spin.

Stearman, only two shy of 400 Premier League runs this season, was happy enough and, having hit a six and eight fours in his 75, looked all set to score his second century of the season when he missed a straight one from 14-year-old Matt Hayward.

Stearman’s departure at 169-3 allowed Draper centre stage – and he certainly didn’t disappoint the bumper turn out of vice-presidents who broke off from their smoked salmon lunch to stand and applause his century which contained a six and 13 fours, many from his favoured sweep shot off the spinners.

Draper is enjoying a golden summer, closing in on 1,000 runs in all cricket, with four fifty-plus scores for Wiltshire in addition to his run glut for South Wilts.

‘He went from third to sixth gear in very quick time against Havant. His innings was a joy to watch,’ praised team-mate Morton.

In days gone by, Havant might have engaged in a run chase but, a club in transition, they are a pale shadow of the side that nailed eight separate championships between 2000 and 2017.

Young Charlie Whitfield (19) led a sound enough start but from 38-0 Havant lost seven wickets for 28 runs and plunged to 66-7 – Chris Stone watching on in horror and disbelief as a succession of partners came and went.

Aayran Sen (3-35), the Mumbai spin magician, opened the can, removing Harry Gadd courtesy of a superb catch in the deep by Stearman before birthday boy Tom Lewis (3-38) sliced through the top order.

Attack was Stone’s only form of defence and he continued his excellent recent form – an unbeaten 97 against Hook & Newnham Basics and 123 at Bournemouth – with a boundary strewn 50, two sixes, eight fours, so 44 of them crossing the rope.

Stone is now top of the SPL top flight’s runscorers list, with 428 at 61.14 – 12 more than Morton and 30 ahead of the third-placed Stearman.

Five of Havant’s batsmen managed only single-figure scores – colts pair Harrison Bernard and Hayward bagged ducks – before Matt Burton (2-23) and Josh Croom wrapped things up.