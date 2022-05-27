Skipper Zoe Stride hits second Hampshire Women’s League century as Railway Triangle thrash Petersfield

Opening the innings, Stride hit 19 boundaries in reaching 103 not out before she retired hurt in the victory over Petersfield at Drayton Park.

It was her second Hampshire League Division 3 century, following a career best 116 not out against Ropley five years ago.

It was also a huge improvement on Stride’s 2021 league form, where she was dismissed in single figures seven times in her last eight innings for either Triangle’s women’s team or the men’s Hampshire League side.

Railway Triangle's Zoe Stride scored her second Hampshire Women's League hundred in the 2022 season opener against Petersfield at Drayton Park. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

Triangle women posted 227-6 with Abi Pearson, coming in at No 9 on her debut, the second top scorer with 30 not out. There were also 45 extras and Ellie Streather hit 23.

In reply, Triangle bowled very tightly with Emily Jobs (1-19) and Jess Codrington (1-13) taking wickets on their debuts,