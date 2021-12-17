Solent Pirates host international cyclocross event at Clanfield
The Solent Pirates hosted their first ever international cyclocross event in Clanfield.
The club, founded after the London Olympics in 2012, attracted a world class field of riders to their demanding course.
Over a hundred riders, including competitors from Belgium and the Netherlands, raced in four events.
Cyclocross is a winter sport where cyclists ride on grass and are expected to run with their bikes when necessary.
The winner of the best local rider award was Amy Perryman, 19, from Southsea.
Amy was one of the very first members of the Pirates, and she has progressed into the semi-professional Team Montezuma’s development squad.
Amy had previously won silver at the National Championships and is a regular competitor on the tough Belgian circuit. She has her sights set on a full-time professional career living and racing on the continent.
Her reward for winning at Clanfield was lunch for four at Sky Park Farm which had sponsored the elite women’s race.
The overall winner of the elite women’s race was Josie Nelson, who rides for Portsmouth-based Vitus Bikes who had sponsored the entire weekend.
The Lichfield youngster emerged triumphant after a race-long battle with Bicester’s Millie Couzens and Leeds University student Amira Mellor.
Great Britain squad member Cameron Mason was a runaway winner in the elite men’s race, while there were wins for Ella Maclean-Howell and Nathan Smith in the junior women and junior men’s categories.
Local riders also had their opportunity to race on the same course which, by then, was thick with slippery and unforgiving mud.
Over 500 competitors, from under eight to over 60, enjoyed thrills, spills and tired legs.
Clanfield’s Helen Pattinson, recently crowned World Masters’ Champion, was in a class of her own, winning the Wessex League women’s race.
The Solent Pirates is a not for profit organisation whose aim is to encourage participation in sport for life.
Members can join at any age up to 15, and there are currently 150 youth members. They train at Thorney Island, near Emsworth, and Clanfield.
Ambitious riders can join Team Montezuma’s, sponsored by the Chichester-based chocolate company, whose aim is to help under 23s to further their careers into the pro ranks.
Cyclocross is the most popular winter sport in Flanders, Belgium, where it attracts prime time TV audiences and huge crowds. It’s also the most popular competitive cycling discipline in the UK, especially amongst women and youths.