Solent Pirates host international cyclocross event at Clanfield

Thrills and spills at Clanfield's cyclocross event. Picture by Paul Paxford

The club, founded after the London Olympics in 2012, attracted a world class field of riders to their demanding course.

Over a hundred riders, including competitors from Belgium and the Netherlands, raced in four events.

Cyclocross is a winter sport where cyclists ride on grass and are expected to run with their bikes when necessary.

Southsea's Amy Perryman at Clanfield's cyclocross event. Picture by Paul Paxford

The winner of the best local rider award was Amy Perryman, 19, from Southsea.

Amy was one of the very first members of the Pirates, and she has progressed into the semi-professional Team Montezuma’s development squad.

Amy had previously won silver at the National Championships and is a regular competitor on the tough Belgian circuit. She has her sights set on a full-time professional career living and racing on the continent.

Her reward for winning at Clanfield was lunch for four at Sky Park Farm which had sponsored the elite women’s race.

Riders at Clanfield's cyclocross event. Picture by Paul Paxford

The overall winner of the elite women’s race was Josie Nelson, who rides for Portsmouth-based Vitus Bikes who had sponsored the entire weekend.

The Lichfield youngster emerged triumphant after a race-long battle with Bicester’s Millie Couzens and Leeds University student Amira Mellor.

Great Britain squad member Cameron Mason was a runaway winner in the elite men’s race, while there were wins for Ella Maclean-Howell and Nathan Smith in the junior women and junior men’s categories.

Local riders also had their opportunity to race on the same course which, by then, was thick with slippery and unforgiving mud.

Helen Pattinson in action at Clanfield. Picture: Paul Paxford

Over 500 competitors, from under eight to over 60, enjoyed thrills, spills and tired legs.

Clanfield’s Helen Pattinson, recently crowned World Masters’ Champion, was in a class of her own, winning the Wessex League women’s race.

The Solent Pirates is a not for profit organisation whose aim is to encourage participation in sport for life.

Members can join at any age up to 15, and there are currently 150 youth members. They train at Thorney Island, near Emsworth, and Clanfield.

Ambitious riders can join Team Montezuma’s, sponsored by the Chichester-based chocolate company, whose aim is to help under 23s to further their careers into the pro ranks.