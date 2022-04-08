Southern area Motocross Championships is back thanks to Waterlooville Motorcycle Club
A popular motocross race series covering the southern region is making a return from this weekend.
The ACU (Auto Cycle Union) Southern Centre Motocross Championships are back with the Droxford-based Swanmore Motocross track playing host to the first of the four-meet series on Sunday.
Relaunched by Waterlooville Motorcycle Club after several years without the southern championships competition, the series offer classes for solo, sidecar and youth racers.
The other rounds of the four-segment series arrive at Owslebury on May 8, which will be hosted by Winchester Motorcycle Club.
West Meon stage the penultimate meet on May 22 while the fourth and final race of the southern series is at the Salisbury Cusses Gorse track on August 14.
While the final stage will also incorporate a round of the British Championship sidecarcross and quadcross competitions, where the best competitors from across Europe will all be involved.
Practice for Sunday's first Southern Centre series right at the Swanmore track begins at 9am. Tickets for the opening stage are priced at £5 for adults with under-14s granted free entry.