Southern Premier League defeats for Burridge and Waterlooville

Joe Collings-Wells top scored for Burridge in their Southern Premier League loss at Bournemouth. Picture: Vernon Nash

The pair added 96 and provided the platform for Bournemouth to post 195-7 before bowling Burridge out for 110.

Dorset captain Webb has been in good form since rejoining Bournemouth after a short spell with Chesham, with his unbeaten 74 against Burridge his fourth half-century of a rain-dogged start to the season.

Park made a typically watchful 48, with Webb batting the remainder of the innings after Burridge had broken through at 110-1 – only Jake Hurley (12) reaching double figures after that.

The visitors kept the scoreboard ticking with a plethora of 31 extras, 21 of them leg-side wides.

Ollie Southon (3-31) and Chris Blake (2-26) took five of the seven Bournemouth wickets to fall.

Burridge, minus recent recruits Will Donald and Matt Norris, didn’t have the depth of batting to chase 195.

Only Joe Collings-Wells (37) and skipper Hilio de Abreu (21) made any impression as they tumbled from 68-2 (Dan Conway 2-18) to 110 all out.

Once Ed Denham (2-32) broke through, left-arm spinner Robbie Pack (3-14) and Jake Hurley (2-5) ripped through the lower-order to send Burridge to a second defeat in three outings.

Waterlooville’s hopes of Southern Premier League victory against Liphook disappeared amid a flurry of boundaries from Grant Rouse.

The hosts were 72-4 when Rouse walked to the crease in the Southern Premier League Division 2 fixture.

He proceeded to hit five sixes and four fours in racing to 70 off 48 balls.

Rouse was eventually bowled by Ville skipper Archie Reynolds, who with 2-63 off eight overs had come in for more punishment than any other bowler.

That innings helped Liphook recover from 125-6 to post 204-7 off their 40 overs.

Ville’s rain-revised target was set at 165 from 29 overs, but their reply began badly when Reynolds was dismissed for a single.

Other top six batsmen - Namish Verma (6), Sonny Reynolds (9), Jon Hudson (4) and Dan Birch (1) - also failed to hang around long as Ville plummeted to 54-6 (Sean Burton 3-24).