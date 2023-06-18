Andrew Galliers struck a century asHavant 2nds thrashed South Wilts 2nds. Picture by Chris Moorhouse.

Bernard, once of Kent, and new ball seam partner Dave Steadman dominated as Gosport were reduced to 45-5 at Jubilee Park.

The visitors did well to muster 195 thanks to Jacob Harris (38), No 11 Jack Richards (27 not out), Connor Regan (27) and Greg Kitchin (25).

Bernard ended with 5-30 - his second best return for Sway after a 5-6 Hampshire League haul against Compton & Chandler’s Ford in 2021 - and Steadman 4-52.

Craig Jeffery hit 86 as Fareham & Crofton defeated Bashley 2nds by eight wickets.

In reply, Tim Noble (40) and left hander John Walter (39) added 88 for the first wicket, and were always comfortably up with the asking rate.

No 3 Will Crossley followed with 40, after which it was left to the undefeated Alex Hall (42) and Tom Burton (17) to complete a comfortable seven-wicket win.

It was Sway’s sixth successive victory and they are now 31 points ahead of Havant 2nds, who have jumped above Gosport into second place.

How Gosport must be getting sick of the sight of Sway. They were bowled out for 74 (Steadman 4-11) in losing by 127 runs to them at Privett Park last year, while they also suffered an eight-wicket away defeat.

Andrew Galliers struck a century as Havant 2nds thrashed their South Wilts counterparts by 197 runs.

Eighteen years after scoring his first SPL ton - for United Services Portsmouth - the opener hit 104 as Havant rattled up 327-4 off 50 overs.

Galliers put on 168 for the first wicket with teenager Ben Feeney (55), who the previous weekend was playing for the Hampshire Academy against Havant.

Simon Loat (69 not out) and Freddie Gadd (32 off 17 balls) then added 50 for the third wicket.

In reply, Ali Gardner and Henry Pelling-Smith both took 2-19 off six overs as South Wilts nosedived to 38-4.

Matty Hayward (2-23) and Gadd (2-26) joined in the fun as Wilts were bowled out for 130, No 9 Nick Partridge top scorer with 32 not out.

Fareham & Crofton are out of the two-team relegation zone after a second successive victory.

South African Craig Jeffery hit 86 as Fareham romped to an eight-wicket success against Bashley 2nds, now one of the two teams below them.

Jeffery (3-46) was Fareham’s leading wicket-taker as Bashley were bowled out for 218, No 3 Jack Harris (88) run out off the last ball of the 50th over.

Jeffery and skipper Tom Kent (74) set about their task in style, putting on 167 for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Kieran Pardey.