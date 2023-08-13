Southon stars as Havant’s reign as Southern Premier League T20 Cup kings is ended

Ollie Southon took five wickets as Burridge knocked holders Havant out of the SPL T20 Cup. Picture: Neil Marshall

They were bowled out for 112 to lose by just five runs to top flight rivals Burridge in Friday’s quarter-final at Havant Park.

Ironically, Burridge had been the last team to beat T20 kings Havant in the tournament, knocking them out at the same stage in 2019!

Ollie Southon claimed a superb five-wicket haul as Burridge joined Alton and Waterlooville in the last four.

Asked to chase just 118 for victory, Havant looked favourites when they reached 29-1 off the first four overs.

But the introduction of Southon into the attack changed all that.

Bowling the sixth over, Southon saw George Metzger hit two and four off his opening two deliveries. But he struck with his third, Metzger caught by Mat Goles.

Southon also took a wicket in his second and third overs - Chris Morgan and Ben Feeney respectively - as the hosts lurched to 55-5.

Southon was brought back to complete his stint in the 19th over with Havant 97-7 and needing 21 runs off two overs.

The move reaped instant rewards as Havant skipper Ben Walker, his side’s top scorer with 20 - albeit off 35 balls - was clean bowled with the first ball of the over.

It was two wickets in three balls shortly after when Southon also rearranged Richard Jerry’s stumps, ending with 5-23.

Havant needed 13 off the last over, but their vice-like grip on the silverware was finally loosened when Ben White bowled Matty Hayward with two balls remaining.

Havant suffered another loss the following day when Tom Cheater’s maiden SPL century led the Hampshire Academy to a SPL Premier Division success at The Ageas Bowl.

Asked to chase a rain revised target of 180 in 37 overs, opener Cheater’s unbeaten 101 helped his side triumph with 12 balls to spare.

He hit nine fours and five sixes in his 107-ball innings as the Academy secured a five-wicket win.

The hosts had been 14-2 but Dom Kelly (44) helped Cheater add 133 for the third wicket.