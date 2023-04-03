Southsea parkrun: James Baker races to another victory - in pictures
Prolific distance running champion James Baker tasted parkrun victory for the second successive Saturday.
The Chichester Runners & AC member this time won the Southsea parkrun, having triumphed in the Havant parkrun seven days previously.
Baker made it nine Southsea successes out of nine over a period of more than nine years with a very decent time of 16 minutes and 35 seconds for the 5k seafront course.
Junior runner Oscar Tipping was the runner-up in 17:49 and Matthew Russell, of Denmead Striders, completed the top three in 18:17.
Natasha Perry was the first woman in 20:59, with Emma Moreton (Shepperton Running Group) second in 22:16 and Sheelagh Jones a further eight seconds back in third.
There were 250 finishers in total on a wet April Fools’ Day morning.
Meanwhile, the Havant parkrun was won by Thomas Brock in 19:54.
Neil Piper crossed the line second in 20:51 and Gareth Charles (Stubbington Green Runners) was a further 14 seconds adrift in third.
The first two women, Jane Harrop and Joanne Stanford (Victory AC), came home in an identical time of 22:07. Victory AC’s Zoe Gill was third in 25:01.
The race produced 126 finishers.
Peter Newman was victorious in the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun, finishing 24 seconds clear of the field in a time of 18:32.
Victory AC’s Thomas Hoskinson came second, while Jhon Cosgrove (Vegan Runners) was third in 19:04.
Alex Coomber (City of Portsmouth AC) took the women’s honours in 21:09, finishing 37 seconds ahead of Nicola Thomas (Denmead Striders). Denmead Striders’ Rachel Eliizabeth Muckelt was third in 23:33.
There were 217 finishers in all.