Southsea Waverley turn up the heat as Cooke's rink dish out the pain to Fareham

Southsea Waverley continue to lead the way in Portsmouth & District League division one after their 19-shot home win over Fareham.

They won on three rinks, led by the 11-shot victory on Paul Cooke’s rink, writes Dave Wildman.

John Travers’ rink stopped any chance of Fareham being whitewashed with their six-shot win.

Priory are second after their four-shot away victory at Cowplain.

The winning margins on Priory’s three victorious rinks overcame the 15-shot win on Cowplain’s Mike Hyland rink.

Alexandra and Portsmouth Water slugged out a 77-77 draw, with both clubs winning on two rinks.

The match was decided by a very close measure on the final end.

This denied Peter Musson’s rink a third shot which would have won the match for the waterboys.

Leigh Park had an excellent 32-shot home win over Waterlooville.

The 22-shot victory by Ben Cope’s quartet was decisive.

Richard Allen’s four-shot victory prevented the whitewash.

In the only match played last week Vospers fell to a 25-shot home defeat by Portsmouth Water.

The Watermen won all four rinks, led by the 17-shot win on Brent Riste’s rink.

But it got even worse on Friday as they slumped to a 77-shot thrashing at Lee-on-the-Solent.

Unsurprisingly, the Solent club won on all four rinks.

The rinks of Graham Hillier and Dennis Wren both recorded 26-shot victories.

In division two Star & Crescent saw their title hopes dented as they fell to a 13-shot away defeat at Crofton, only picking up two points from the match thanks to Simon Filippi’s rink.

Crofton won the other two rinks, led by Charlie Read’s quartet.

Milton Park closed the gap to Star after their 32-shot home win over College Park, winning on three rinks.

The size of the victory was down to the 27-shot win by Andy McKain’s rink.

At the bottom of the table, Denmead lost again, this time by 16 shots at home to Gosport.

The 22-shot win by Tony Horne’s men did all the damage.

Bottom-club Bridgemary are still winless after their 25-shot defeat at Naismith.

Mick Chandler’s rink did most of the damage with their 20-shot win for the victors.