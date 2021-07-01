Special 90th anniversary Round the Island race to be largest mass participation sporting event since first coronavirus pandemic UK lockdown
More than a thousand boats will descend on the south coast for the special 90th anniversary Round the Island race on Saturday.
In what will be the largest mass participation sporting event to take place since the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, around 1,200 boats will take to the waters just off the Isle of Wight
The Round the Island race, which is run by the Island Sailing Club, did not take place last year because of the pandemic.
But final preparations are now being put in place for the 90th anniversary event this weekend.
Race director David Atkinson said: ‘The focus for this year is organising a great race on the water.
‘Saturday’s weather is currently looking good, but everyone should check the up-to-date forecast available on our event website.
‘Entries have surpassed our expectations, and this clearly demonstrates the popularity of the race and the appetite for sailing in general after the latest lockdown.
‘The entire race team of 130 people are working hard to ensure that all of our competitors have a fantastic day on the water.
‘We look forward to hearing everyone's stories and seeing your pictures.’