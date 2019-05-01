Spectacular Southern Region success crowns brilliant time for Fareham School of Gymnastics

Gymnasts and coaches at Fareham School of Gymnastics are flying high after a series of successes.

The annual recreational competition attracted a record 174 entries from budding gymnasts attending one of the club’s 24 classes in Fareham.

Fareham School of Gymnastics

Six teams of 14 competed in the morning and six teams of 15 in the afternoon.

Jasmine Edge captained the winning team in the morning and the Mayor’s Cup was presented by the Mayor of Fareham, councillor Susan Bayford.

The afternoon round was won by the yellow team captained by Jessica Fenn

In recent weeks Fareham has had great success, firstly in the Chichester Invitational Competition, when 38 of the club’s gymnasts secured a huge medal haul.

Fareham School of Gymnastics - round two of the regional competition

Five of the club’s gymnasts took the overall titles within their categories. Overall winners were Caitlin Smith, Seren Killpartrick, Millie George-Evans, Katie-Skye Halsey and Millie Groth.

This success was followed up with more honours at the Naomi Stamp Memorial Competition. Four of the club’s gymnasts, Eleanor Young, Kaitlyn Harvey, Malosha Allen and Olivia Bicknell, put in really strong performances to pick up nine gold medals, two silvers and four bronze medals. Young and Harvey also took the overall titles in their categories.

At the Hampshire Grades, held at Dynamo Gymnastics Centre, Southampton, six gymnasts represented the club with all six passing their respective grades.

Ava Haggard, Eden Lunson, Sophie Pitcher, Annabel Pinhorne, Ella Collins and Hannah Williams all enjoyed success.

Ella Collins and Hannah Williams finished in the top five gymnasts and qualified for the Southern Region finals. This turned out to be an amazing day for FSG (Fareham School of Gymnastics).

Ella performed an exquisite floor routine with such artistry and skill and was crowned Southern Region grade two floor champion. She also took silver on vault and gained the overall bronze medal.

Hannah rose to the occasion at grade one, completing an impressive vault, strong bars and beam. She was crowned Southern Region grade one vault champion and took silver on bars and bronze on beam, before receiving another bronze for her overall position.

Head coach, Clare Parker said: ‘To say I am proud is an understatement. This was an amazing achievement at this level of competition with strong competitors from Hampshire, Jersey, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. Both girls did brilliantly.’

FSG launched a new website last year. Log on for more details about the club farehamschoolofgymnastics.co.uk