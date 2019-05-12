Gareth Berg lauded another big success for Hampshire as they reached the final of the Royal London One-Day Cup with a victory against Lancashire.

The one-day kings have been showing their class throughout the competition in defence of their trophy.

James Vince competing for Hampshire against Lancashire in the semi-final. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Berg was thrilled to play his part in the semi-final on Sunday at the Ageas Bowl.

He picked up five wickets for 26 runs and then finished on 18 not out as Hampshire got the job done, winning by four wickets.

The bowler said: ‘How good is that! It took many years to get to this point in my career.

‘We are over the moon, the job is almost done and whatever happens on that day happens.

‘The boys have done phenomenally well this year compared the last year. Guys put up their hands up more and this was the cherry on the cake.

‘It has taken me 12 years to get to a five-wicket haul but things all worked.

‘The boys bowled well in the middle there and got the wickets that were needed and I felt they had a big tail so the job was a little bit easier than usual.’

Berg had laid the foundations of the victory with his maiden one day five wicket haul, and was brilliantly assisted by Mason Crane’s three for 42.

It meant so much to Hampshire to get back in the final again and in front of the home fans.

Berg added: ‘I’m very happy, especially to have all the family here as well.

“The pitch slowed up towards the end, it was especially hard to get away the spinners so another 30 runs and it would have been a tough game.

‘Credit to Vincey and Rossouw’s partnership there that set-up us nicely.

‘When we were three down it was a little quiet in the dressing room but we knew one big partnership was all it would take to put us in the game.’

Somerset will play Hampshire in the final after they beat Notts by 115 runs.

Berg said: ‘Hopefully Somerset are scarred from our game the other day. It would have been better them than Notts.

‘Getting to Lord’s is most of the battle anyway and the better team will win on the day.’