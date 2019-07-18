Steve Toms lands killer blow as Copnor A win Portsmouth Billiards League crown

Have your say

Steve Toms came to the rescue as Copnor A bagged the Portsmouth Billiards League division one silverware in their final match of the season.

Craneswater have a habit of getting the better of Scott Compton’s charges.

But not this time as Toms hogged the baize with breaks of 36, 33 and 31 to beat the in-form Simon Petrie.

The hosts were up against it early on as Mick Hall beat Andy Boulton easily.

However, Mick Kirby levelled with a two-point win over Ant Lacey.

Long-serving Tony Simmons grafted to victory against Liam Melia before Mark Tillison delivered a big win against Andy Carter for a 3-1 advantage.

Toms then delivered and Kevin Harding strolled through against Colin Rowe for a splendid 6-1 success.

Portchester did well throughout the season but a 5-2 win over Copnor B was not quite enough.

The Castle gang won the first two impressively through Mark Kingswell and Ashley Bendall.

But Jason Tame’s gang began to struggle as Norman Bradfield enjoyed runs of 45, 40 and 32 to beat Darren Inch and Stacey Wearn battled to victory over the skipper.

Matt James won the next with a handy 42 and Neil Turp completed the scoring.

Waterlooville A will be relegated if there are two divisions next term.

They finished with a win over Waterlooville D – albeit via a bonus point.

Emma Bonney (33), Steve Hughes and Heath Smith (32, 31) exchanged wins with Jamie Wilson, Harry Wilson and Richie Burnett.