Stu-pendous! Avery hat-trick boosts Portsmouth as they return to winning ways

Not this time - hat-trick hero Stuart Avery sees this shot hit the Salisbury crossbar. Picture: Neil Marshall

He fired a hat-trick in a 5-2 home victory over Salisbury in Division 1 South of the South Central League.

Portsmouth’s obsessive attention to detail over the short corner drills paid dividends with Avery converting an early penalty stroke after Pete Hayward’s strike found a defending foot on the line.

A second set piece strike followed soon after from Owen Barnes to put Portsmouth firmly in control.

Stuart Avery scored a hat-trick for Portsmouth against Salisbury. Picture: Neil Marshall

With the hosts seemingly cruising, two lapses in concentration let Salisbury back into the game with the home side frustrated to go into the half-time break level.

Portsmouth, though, started the second half strongly and Ian Cheshire found Chris Bollom down the right wing who squared for Avery to net.

Portsmouth’s relentless pressing style ultimately took its toll and they took advantage of the tiring opposition.

Avery completed his hat-trick before Owen Barnes dispatched another short corner goal low to the bottom corner.

Owen Barnes, left, in action during the win against Salisbury. Picture: Neil Marshall

Sebastian Martin netted a consolation double as Portsmouth 2nds suffered a 3-2 loss at Salisbury 2nds in Division 3 South.

Tristan Barnes was voted the team’s man of the match in a game where all the goals arrived in the first half.

Portsmouth 3rds let slip a 3-1 half-time lead to draw against Southampton University 4ths in Division 5 South.

Man of the match Jamie Moore set up Alfie Hall for the opener and the former claimed another assist when debutant Jack Mason doubled the lead.

Portsmouth (purple) v Salisbury. Picture: Neil Marshall

After Adam Harley was forced off injured following a strong challenge, Southampton reduced the arrears from a penalty corner.

Not happy with conceding, Portsmouth pressed on again and great work from Tom Love in midfield along with Craig Parkinson and Huan Xie again found Moore.

The pass of the game once again split the defence to set up Hall for a shot that lacked power and which went in through the keeper’s legs - Portsmouth’s third ‘nutmeg’ goal of the half.

Southampton again pulled one back in the second period and, after Portsmouth keeper John Arnell had saved a penalty, the students bagged a late leveller.

Portsmouth (purple) v Salisbury. Picture: Neil Marshall

Portsmouth 4ths were well beaten 4-0 in their Portsea Island derby by United Services 2nds in Division 1 Solent.

Portsmouth’s ‘little and large’ central defensive pairing - Haidyn Farmer and Alistair Thompson - did well and Matthew Forrest was voted man of the match.

US, 3-0 up at the interval, netted through Tom Singleton, Callum Stoyles, Owen Thomas and Olly Saunsders.

Chris Parry and Chris Glover were jointly awarded US man of the match honours.

Portsmouth 5ths moved another step closed to the Division 2 Solent title with a 4-3 victory over Havant 7ths.

Skipper George Gale opened the scoring, but Havant levelled before half-time.

Portsmouth defend against Salisbury. Picture: Neil Marshall

Gale restored the lead before Ed Lewis and a Havant player both received a green card and two minutes on the naughty step.

Once Lewis returned, Portsmouth made it 3-1 with a beautiful pass up the pitch creating a 2-on-1 and Lewis redeeming himself by tapping home.

The fourth goal came shortly after the Havant goalkeeper was shown a yellow card. Gale received the subsequent free hit and squared for Max Evans to further extend the lead.

Havant pulled it back to 4-3 but could not prevent Portsmouth going nine points clear at the top of the table. Another win against second-placed Lavant this weekend would take them to within one point of the title.