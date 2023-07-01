Mathew Goles hit a stunning 146 not out for Burridge against St Cross

Asked to chase 268 for victory in Winchester, Goles sealed a two-wicket success when he struck the first ball of the 53rd over - bowled by Hampshire all-rounder Felix Organ - for six.

That was the South African’s seventh six of the innings as he ended unbeaten on 146 - just one run fewer than he had made on debut against the Hampshire Academy in May.

Goles also hit 16 boundaries in his 136-ball innings as defending champions St Cross were sentenced to their second defeat in a row.

Burridge’s reply began badly when skipper Joe Collings-Wells was bowled for a golden duck.

After Goles had taken two boundaries off the opening over, Collings-Wells was bowled by Matt Howarth from the opening ball of the second.

Jack Paskins (29) helped Goles add 92 for the second wicket before Charlie Gwynn reduced the visitors to 127-4 with a double wicket maiden in the 28th over - trapping both Nathan Schoultz and Inayat Ullah leg before.

Azimunnoor Chowdhury (41) helped Goles add 97 for the fifth wicket, though - the latter hitting two sixes off Sam Beer in the 42nd over which cost the bowler 20 runs.

Gwynn (3-57) and Organ (3-67) got among the wickets but they were unable to dismiss Goles.

Second-placed Havant were unable to close the gap on St Cross as their home game with Bashley was abandoned due to a dangerous Havant Park wicket.

The hosts had reached 5-0 off 17 balls when the umpires called a halt to proceedings before Dan Goodey had completed his second over.

