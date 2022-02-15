Stunning performance from Steve Waterson is a Portsmouth Table Tennis League highlight

Steve Waterson claimed a stunning hat-trick in the Portsmouth Table Tennis League

On only his third outing for second bottom Cowplain, Waterson claimed a hat-trick. In the process he defeated Dylan Lindsell, losing only 10 points in legs 2-4 inclusive. Black, though, edged their way to a 6-4 victory.

Title favourites Portsmouth Purple beat Generation Jacks 8-2 with another hat-trick from Ed Slot. Tom Chamberlain was impressive in consolation wins against Tim Hampton and Kane Beale.

Man of the match Adam Hyde and Mike Cooksley were unbeaten as Generation Platinum hammered club-mates Iridium 8-2.

The critical Soberton A v Cowplain Cocktails clash finished all square.

Dave Woodacre claimed a straight sets maximum but Richard Billings only beat John Taylor, with narrow defeats to Roger Winkworth (2) and Paul May (2). Dave Kelsey went home empty handed, but was very close against Winkworth.

Generation Rhodium beat bottom side Knowle Valiant 9-1 thanks to trebles from Krystian Fijalkowski and Steve Smith. Ray Jarratt stopped the whitewash against Cristian Fetcu.

Emsworth Eagles edged out Knowle Rovers 6-4 with braces for Steve Long, Alan Gess and Paul Fitzgerald. Trevor Farrow claimed a consolation double.

Runaway Division 2 leaders Portsmouth Red whitewashed Phoenix Saturn with triples for 100 per cent man Thomas Pointer, Billy Blades and Dave Wiles.

Portsmouth Cherry crushed Phoenix Pluto 10-0 with Oliver Matthews, Alfred Matthew and man of the match William Gay starring.

There was just one solitary five-setter as Matthew edged out Terry Pilcher.

Sporting St Clares beat Portsmouth Cobalt 8-2 with hat-tricks by Graham Wiggins and man of the match Dave Morgan.

In a lowly clash, Cowplain Yellow shared the spoils against Soberton B with man of the match Pete Newman undefeated. Eric Ribovic won one of his singles and, along with Newman, also saved the day in the doubles.

There were three five-setters as Chris Langdale (2) beat Trevor Emery, but lost in similar fashion to Newman. For Soberton, Tony Nelson won a tremendous double, but Adrian Hunt was disappointed with just a single.

Emsworth Cygnets won 9-1 against Eastoke Leopards in Division 3 and Generation 2 Gold beat Phoenix Jupiter 8-2 to keep up the pressure on Emsworth. Scott Curtis claimed a consolation double on debut for Phoenix.

Third-placed Cowplain Magenta beat Soberton C 9-1 with maximums for Mike Lee and Fred Dowding backed up by Bob Shaw (2). Roger Wingrove prevented a whitewash. Cowplain Crimson beat PWC Black 6-3, both teams playing one short, while PWC Black also lost 9-1 to PTTC Azure.