Stunning start to World Championship quest for Portsmouth racer Brett Wilkinson

Wilkinson, along with passenger Joe Millard, are third overall in the 24-team table having secured sixth and third-placed finishes in the first of the seven-stage world event over the weekend.

Competing on the Dutch Markelo dirt track, the British pair have provided themselves a solid platform to build from as they bid to mount a world championship title charge.

In Saturday's opening heat they achieved a sixth-placed finish before climbing three places to end up in third to cap a fine weekend.Wilkinson, who has returned to the sport after breaking his back while competing in 2019, and passenger Millard stand on 35 points from the opening round of racing.

Brett Wilkinson, far right, and passenger Joe Millard, second from right, stand on the podium after achieving a third-placed finish Picture: Vandraq Studio

That is only bettered by Estonian Kert Varik and Finnish passenger Lari Kunnas (42 points) and present championship leaders, Dutch racer Etienne Bax and his Czech Republic passenger Ondrej Cermak, who are on 50 points.

Former City of Portsmouth Boys' School pupil Wilkinson said: ‘Words can’t describe how this feels! After so many setbacks, I thought I would never get to do this again!

‘But me and Joe Millard gave everything and paid off with a sixth (finish) in the first heat and third in the second heat for third overall, at the first World Championship of the year! Massive thank you to everyone involved in and around this team! It means a lot!’