Stunning top order batting collapse dumps Sarisbury out of sole promotion spot in second tier of the Southern Premier League

A shock 72-run defeat to third-bottom New Milton has allowed Alton to take over top spot with just a fortnight of the season remaining.

Alton’s victory over Sparsholt sees them enjoy just a one-point lead over Sarisbury in a titanic battle for a place in next year’s top flight.

Asked to chase Milton’s 221 all out, Sarisbury lost both openers, Elliot Smith and Tom Mills, for ducks.

Portsmouth skipper Ben Duggan struck his second SPL hundred of 2022 in a losing cause Picture: Keith Woodland

Sam Floyd (4), Cameron Grierson (2) and Jack Lovett (0) also fell cheaply as Athletic collapsed to 12-5.

And it was 17-6 when skipper George Watts (4-30) claimed his fourth victim, trapping Ricky Rawlins leg before for a single.

Nathan Feltham’s middle order runs have been a huge feature of Sarisbury’s promotion challenge, and he again obliged.

Batting at No 6, he thumped six fours and four sixes in easing to a 67-ball 66. He added 91 for the seventh wicket with Rob Franklin before falling with the score on 107.

Franklin (31) was next highest scorer as Sarisbury were dismissed for 149.

Jack Humphrey (68) and No 7 Ed Bartlett (45) had helped the hosts post 221 after they had been inserted by stand-in skipper Franklin.

Scott Myers struck a century as Alton took full advantage of Sarisbury’s surprise slip by beating rock bottom Sparsholt.

He collected 18 boundaries en route to scoring exactly 100 off 67 balls, with opener Abhay Gonella hitting 71 and Freddie Egleston 59 not out in a total of 317-5.

Under-19 batter Joshua Williams replied with a sparkling 121, his maiden SPL century, with 19 fours and two sixes.

Ten-man Sparsholt’s last-wicket pair - Greg Whiting (35 not out) and Thomas Ley (30) - added 76 before the latter was dismissed by Myers.

Alton have Liphook and Basingstoke & North Hants left to play, while Sarisbury face bottom two Sparsholt and Liphook.

Portsmouth skipper Ben Duggan was one of 13 players to record a SPL century at the weekend.

After winning the toss at Calmore Sports, Duggan hit 121 at the top of the order - his side SPL century of 2022 after an unbeaten 112 against Alton - as his side posted 252-8.

Jamie Mitchell (29) was the next highest scorer with Ben Perry taking 4-40.